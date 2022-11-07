King Dollar Edges Back as Traders Get Reality Check on China

(Bloomberg) -- Investors are tentatively buying the dollar again after Friday’s slump, with dashed hopes of an earlier-than-expected China reopening bolstering demand for the world’s ultimate haven.

A Bloomberg gauge of the greenback rose as much as 0.4% on Monday, after posting its biggest one-day slump since March 2020 last Friday on speculation China was edging away from its Covid-Zero policy. China-linked currencies led losses, with the Australia and New Zealand’s dollars falling more than 1% against the greenback in early Asia trade. The offshore yuan dropped 0.7%.

Speculation Beijing would ease its lockdown policy catapulted gains in risk-sensitive assets last week, but some of those moves have pared after China reiterated its commitment to Covid-Zero on Saturday.

Traders are also focused on US consumer price data this week, which could boost dollar gains on bets the Federal Reserve may have to hike further to fight the hottest inflation since the 1980s, according to market watchers. Strong US jobs data Friday bolstered the hawkish case.

“China has been unambiguous over the weekend that easing lockdowns is not happening and a strong labor market only gives a green light to the Fed to hike further,” said Tim Baker, head of macro research at Deutsche Bank AG in Sydney. A strong inflation print “could lift the December Fed pricing a bit closer to 75 basis points, which would help the dollar and hurt equities and bonds.”

Peak Dollar

Debate is heating up whether the dollar is near its peak after the Fed’s latest rate hike, with its fortunes hanging in the balance as traders parse economic data to get a better grip on the outlook on US policy.

“A higher peak Funds rate can further widen US-major trading partner interest rate differentials and will support the dollar,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia Ltd. strategists including Carol Kong wrote in a note.

--With assistance from Michael G. Wilson and Wojciech Moskwa.

(Updates throughout.)

