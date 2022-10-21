'King Dollar' is making a royal feast of corporate earnings: Morning Brief

Julie Hyman
·Anchor
·3 min read

This article first appeared in the Morning Brief. Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022

My word-find function has been going into overdrive this earnings season, looking for a few key phrases in earnings-call transcripts: “Foreign exchange.” “Currencies.” “Dollar.”

Netflix (NFLX) Chief Financial Officer Spencer Neumann summed it up succinctly in his company’s conference call: “The FX drag is significant.”

The rise of the U.S. dollar, spurred by the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases, among other factors, is triggering quite the knock-on effect to corporate profits. While investors might want to strip out currency impacts to get a better idea of fundamental demand, they should also prepare for these hits to last a while.

In a report this week titled, “King Dollar Has More Room to Gain,” Wells Fargo strategist Erik Nelson cited multiple drivers for continued dollar strength, including the currency’s traditional resilience at times of market stress.

Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos attends a screening for the documentary
Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos attends a screening for the documentary "The Redeem Team" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. September 22, 2022. Netflix cited the "FX drag" in its recent earnings report. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

“The dollar index can continue to rally here,” Chris Vecchio, senior strategist at DailyFX, told Yahoo Finance Live earlier this week. “To use an old axiom, the dollar remains the nicest house in a bad neighborhood.”

That is, while the U.S. economy may be slowing and even entering a recession, many other global economies are faring worse. In currencies, it’s all relative.

That dollar strength is costing companies. Citi strategists estimate that a 10% bump in the dollar index will cut $15 to $20 from S&P 500 earnings per share. The dollar index has rallied more than 17% this year versus a basket of currencies. The greenback is up 14% versus the euro, and a whopping 30% against the Japanese yen.

This early earnings season is littered with examples of the ensuing costs. IBM numbers beat estimates, even as the company said currency translation cost it $1.1 billion last quarter. Netflix’s operating margin dropped to 19.3% from 23.5% last quarter — a decline it blamed almost entirely on the dollar’s gain. And Procter and Gamble will take a $3.9 billion, after-tax hit from currency effects this year.

Large companies do have the ability to hedge, or offset, the gains in the dollar in various ways, including covering expenses in local currencies. But the dollar’s move has been so big and so rapid this year that even the most seasoned hedgers have had difficulty adjusting.

It’s also tough for corporations to predict the dollar’s move six months to a year to even 18 months ahead, as they would need for hedging, Jefferies Managing Director and Head of Corporate Hedging and FX Solutions Joseph Lewis told Yahoo Finance Live recently: “The hardest part for companies right now to determine is, will this persist? You can take 10 economists — they’ll say slightly different things, have slightly different forecasts. I think that’s been really challenging for my clients; there isn’t a consistency in view.”

So, what are investors to do when it comes to factoring in the effect of the dollar? The bottom line for Citi’s Scott Chronert: “USD relevant for equities but not the main driver,” he wrote in a recent note. Rather, he said, investors should focus on “underlying business trends and conditions.”

Investors have another option, as Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre pointed out in Wednesday’s Morning Brief: They can invest in small-cap companies, which generally have less exposure to currency fluctuations than large cap companies.

Today's newsletter is by Julie Hyman, anchor and correspondent at Yahoo Finance. Follow Julie on Twitter @juleshyman. Read this and more market news on the go with Yahoo Finance App.

What to Watch Today

Economy

  • No notable reports scheduled for release.

Earnings

  • Schlumberger (SLB), Simply Good Foods (SMPL), Verizon (VZ)

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Tesla earnings: 'There’s a method to the madness,' analyst says

Recession in 2023 likely to 'be fairly mild,' former Federal Reserve official says

Inflation: Fed’s Beige Book shows resilient companies — with cracks emerging

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Weighs Convertible Bond to Help Pay for Revamp

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is considering the issuance of convertible bonds or preferred shares among options to help pay for its overhaul and strengthen its balance sheet, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Nex

  • Credit Suisse Set to Settle Criminal Tax Case in France

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG will aim to settle a tax fraud and money laundering case in France on Monday that saw coordinated raids in five countries from Australia to the UK.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction

  • Earnings Are About to Get Even Crazier. 5 Things to Watch in Big Tech’s Results Next Week.

    During a 72-hour stretch this coming week, tech companies representing 25% of the market will report earnings. What to watch.

  • Make No 'Bonds' About It: This Market's Got a Mind of Its Own

    Take a look at AMC from back then. Here we see AMC had a massive move in early 2021 and again in the spring. Sure this is related to the Fed and its hiking cycle, but a chart is a chart and it reflects human nature.

  • Global shares mostly fall as investors watch for inflation

    Global shares were mostly lower Friday in muted trading, as investors kept an eye on inflation and awaited the outcome of a Communist Party congress in China. Britain's FTSE 100 shed 1% to 6,871.64 as the Conservative Party was preparing to replace Liz Truss as prime minister within a week after she resigned on Thursday after a turbulent 45-day term, conceding that she could not deliver on her tax-cutting economic plans. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is among several candidates expected to vie to take her place.

  • BofA Says Investor Capitulation Yet to Show Up in Equity Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity funds are still seeing inflows despite deeply pessimistic sentiment, with “final capitulation” not yet here, according to strategists at Bank of America Corp.Most Read from BloombergChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Co

  • Snap earnings: 'Disappointment really came on the average revenue per user,' analyst says

    CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to evaluate Snap earnings and the outlook for the social media platform.

  • Analysis-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near

    Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep selloff in Treasuries steamrolls investors who bet markets would soon reverse, while battering stocks and fueling the dollar’s climb. The tumble in bonds has intensified in recent days, as U.S. Treasury yields - which move inversely to prices - hit their highest levels since the 2008 global financial crisis on concerns that the Fed would need to raise rates more aggressively to bring down consumer prices.

  • Intel reportedly to start ‘targeted’ layoffs in November

    Intel Corp. is planning on announcing "targeted" layoffs in November, according to a report late Thursday, citing an internal video shared with employees.

  • Missed Out on Alphabet? My Best Artificial Intelligence Stock To Buy and Hold.

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, continues to rely heavily on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. AI supercharged Google's self-proclaimed mission to "organize the world's information and make it universally acceptable and usable," keeping it ahead of the competition. Hence, the technology deserves some credit for its $1.3 trillion market cap.

  • UBS has released its annual house-price bubble report. Here are the most overvalued markets.

    The arrival of the seventh annual UBS global real estate bubble report rings different, coming at the start of a period of retreat rather than during a wave of excess.

  • 4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023

    These phenomenal companies possess the innovation and competitive edges necessary to deliver triple-digit returns for shareholders next year.

  • ‘Fragile’ Treasury market is at risk of ‘large scale forced selling’ or surprise that leads to breakdown, BofA says

    The world's deepest and most liquid fixed-income market is "potentially one shock away from functioning challenges," said BofA strategists.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

    After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Cathie Wood and ARK Invest have a very optimistic price target on the company of $605 by 2026, which implies a 1,050% return from the stock's current price of roughly $52.60.

  • Nvidia’s Business ‘Very Close to the Bottom,’ Says Analyst

    Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar notes chip maker Nvidia is making progress in working down its oversupply at retailers. He reaffirmed an Overweight rating.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

    Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. Global Stats says Alphabet's search engine Google fields more than 90% of the planet's web searches, while its Android operating system is powering over 70% of the world's mobile devices.

  • Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued

    CEO Elon Musk told analysts late Wednesday that Tesla was considering a share buyback of $5 billion to $10 billion.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Soar 200%, According to Wall Street

    Growth stocks are having a terrible year amid the broader market sell-off caused by the Federal Reserve's hawkish nature. AMD's notebook market share stood at nearly 25%, while it controlled 13.9% of the server processor market.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows

    One happy consequence of a bear market is that dividend yields rise as stock prices fall. Three beaten-up stocks trading near their 52-week lows that could be especially attractive right now include Takeda Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TAK), Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), and Home Depot (NYSE: HD). Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceuticals is a leading healthcare company that makes vaccines and products addressing multiple therapeutic areas, including cancer, rare diseases, gastroenterology, and hematology.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.