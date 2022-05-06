Dollar Sweeps Back as Haven of Choice as Everything Gets Sold

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar is powering ahead against almost all its major peers, buoyed by higher Treasury yields and a selloff in stocks that is turbo-charging demand for the world’s reserve currency.

Bloomberg’s gauge of the greenback gained for second day, approaching a two-year high set last month as investors seek shelter amid concern Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes will send the global economy into recession. The risk-sensitive Norwegian krone and Australian dollar were among the biggest losers on Friday, while stock markets across the globe continued to tumble as investors flocked to the haven greenback.

“You’re probably not wanting to plonk your money down anywhere else other than dollars when all you’re focused on is safety,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “The dollar is the only safe prize in town right now.”

A mix of higher interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty has boosted the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index by more than 6% this year. Relentless dollar strength has hammered the yen in particular, with Japan’s currency sliding almost 12% since the end of December as the Bank of Japan’s dovish monetary policy diverges with the Fed’s hawkish rhetoric.

Elsewhere in Asia, the Taiwan dollar, South Korean won and the Chinese yuan all dropped at least 0.5%. Emerging-market bonds are also being hammered after U.S. 10-year yields climbed above 3% this week. Sovereign debt slid from Korea to Malaysia Friday as investors ditched growth-sensitive assets.

Intervention Risk

The dollar’s surge raises the specter of greater intervention by Asian central banks looking to stem the rout in their currencies.

Some measures are already underway. Japanese officials have been vocalizing their displeasure of the yen’s “disorderly” moves, while the People’s Bank of China has sought to curb the yuan’s weakness by cutting the amount of money banks need to have in reserves for foreign-currency holdings.

“Asian central banks are not out to draw a line in the sand in this kind of environment,” said Sim Moh Siong, a currency strategist at Bank of Singapore. “There could be intervention to smooth excessive volatility.”

Hong Kong may be next. The city’s currency is a whisker away from the 7.85 per dollar level at which the central bank steps in to ensure the peg to the dollar remains in place.

Strategists say buying the dollar against virtually everything else is likely to remain a winning strategy.

“King dollar still has more to gain over coming months,” said Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney, who recommends a core long dollar position in portfolios. “The Fed remains resolute on its quest to quickly get to neutral if not going beyond.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.