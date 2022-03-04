King gives 30-day notice for transcript release

Mar. 4—District Court Judge Timothy King said Thursday the clock is ticking for a court reporter to release the transcript of the preliminary hearing of a man accused of killing six people and critically injuring the mother of five deceased children.

In September, King ruled the transcript in the case of Jarron Pridgeon be made public, but gave no time frame for its release.

Pridgeon, 26, is accused of killing Jalaiya Pridgeon, 1; Jaidus Pridgeon, 3; Harmony Anderson, 5: Nevaeh Pridgeon, 6; Que'dynce Anderson, 9; and Javarion Lee, 24. He also is accused of shooting and injuring Brittany Anderson, the mother of the children.

On Feb. 16, King issued an order to the court reporter to release a copy of the transcript, giving the reporter 30 days.

Soon after the court reporter received the order, he contacted King.

"He said his computer was being repaired," King said. "He hoped to have the transcript available within the 30 days of my order."

District Judge Bret Smith closed the August preliminary hearing to the public for Pridgeon, who faces the death penalty for six first-degree murder charges, after deciding to simultaneously hear a deprived child case during the same hearing as the felony charges.

The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press intervened on behalf of the Muskogee Phoenix in an attempt to open the proceeding to the public, a right that is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. When Smith rejected that effort, RCFP's Local Legal Initiative lawyer KatieBeth Gardner filed a second motion asking that a transcript of the hearing be made public.

King ordered the transcript be prepared and made available to Pridgeon, members of the press and the public at the court's expense. He said he would review the transcript once it is complete and redact material related to the juvenile case.

King said he feels the delays have gone on long enough.

"If you read my order, that reflects that same sentiment," King said.

Pridgeon is scheduled to be back in court for a status check April 13 before a trial date is set.