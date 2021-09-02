A King for Heisman? What Miami's QB believes he needs to do to win the trophy
Miami’s QB D’Eriq King knows he has an outside shot of winning the Heisman this year. He was pretty candid with Mackenzie Salmon about what he needed to do to win it.
Miami’s QB D’Eriq King knows he has an outside shot of winning the Heisman this year. He was pretty candid with Mackenzie Salmon about what he needed to do to win it.
Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay express sympathy for Bryson DeChambeau after the Tour said they it ban any "Brooksie" hecklers.
Jack Miller discusses how well we can (or can't) beat the market, his drafting philosophy and five players he loves in 2021 fantasy football drafts. (Kareem Elgazzar via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Perfect for the equestrian set, the home was designed by noted midcentury architect Clarence Mayhew.
We all want our first-rounders to be sure things. Unfortunately, that often isn't the case. TJ Hernandez delivers the dark reality each first-round draft pick can end up in.
"If you have 98 percent of the 10,000 people in the gallery pulling for you, the other 200 can cause problems," Cantlay said.
Guess who's back (again)?
Sergio Garcia's start at East Lake was drastically different than his start two weeks ago at The Northern Trust
If you hate the way he eats cereal, he gets it, but he's never going to change.
Oscar De La Hoya said he was raped by an older woman when he was 13 years old.
Visually-impaired Paralympian Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo of Cape Verde gleefully accepted a surprise wedding proposal from her guide after a 200-meter race.
Patrick Reed back in the field at the Tour Championship after missing the first two playoff legs pneumonia and COVID-19.
Four schools that the Big 12 is considering adding.
Livingston announced recently that his recruitment has been narrowed down to four potential collegiate programs.
Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time international goalscoring record with his 110th Portugal goal and then scored an injury-time winner to salvage his country a dramatic 2-1 World Cup qualifying victory over the Republic of Ireland in Faro on Wednesday.
Even in the Paralympics Games, there is controversy over victory and defeat. Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli appeared to have won gold in the shot put in the F20 class. International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence said Zolkefli and two others — who did not reach the podium — were allowed to compete under protest after they failed to appear on time for the event.
We give you five keys to Ohio State beating Minnesota. How excited are you that game day is here?
The Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot has been available to pros for years, providing a low flight with less full-swing spin favored by some players.
Emma Raducanu continued her stunning US Open debut by swatting aside China's Zhang Shuai to reach the third round.
You want insurance in real life, not in fantasy football. Scott Pianowski explains why it's the wrong move to draft your star running back's understudy.
Did you miss these? Here's the first Ohio State football trailer of the 2021 season.