🌱 King Jace XXVII Unmasked At Savini’s Pomodoro + Tree Warden

Dan Gendron is King Jace XXVII! Also, the City Council met, and we have a tree warden. Finally, our Ukrainian neighbors are praying for peace.



Here are the top stories in Woonsocket today:

Woonsocket City Councilor Dan Gendron is “the man playing King Jace XXVII, the Mysterious Monarch of the Woonsocket Mardi Gras” we learned Friday. He was on hand to watch the Mardi Gras’ Queen Coronation at Savini’s Pomodoro Restaurant, where Desiree Archambault became Queen and Stephanie Santoro as well as Tabitha Westerhaus were elevated to Princesses. (On Worldwide) The City Council’s Monday meeting was quiet since public comments were suspended “due to COVID-19 emergency.” MVP Pizza was granted its license. The Mayor was asked, “to issue a request for proposal for equipment and site improvements to the skateboard park located at the Susan D. Menard Middle Schools.” Donald Sepe was appointed Woonsocket’s tree warden. (City of Woonsocket) Rev. Roman Golemba was one of the attendees at the Thursday night prayer service at St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church. Parishioners remember him as the former leader of the church before retiring in 2018. “The parish plans on also hosting a joint prayer service Sunday at noon with another nearby Ukrainian church.” (WPRI) If you don’t mind driving 15 minutes on weekends, you can become a puppy raiser for the NEADS program. Located in Smithfield, NEADS “is a nonprofit organization that trains and matches dogs with people who need them, including those with hearing loss, children with autism, and veterans that suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.” There are currently 16 puppies awaiting training. (WPRI) Wright’s Creamery is opening at the Farm Fresh Rhode Island building in Providence come spring. “The Creamery is set to become the hub for Wright’s ice cream production, as well as other products, year-round.” As a result, you won’t have to drive to the farm any longer. (RI Monthly)

Today in Woonsocket:



From my notebook:

The Woonsocket Education Department wants parents and caregivers to know that “Parent-Teacher Conferences at all elementary schools, including Kindergarten classes, will be held virtually on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Middle school and high school/WACTC parent-teacher conferences will be held virtually on Thursday, March 10, 2022.”

Events:

