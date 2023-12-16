King, Jake and Angus are the newest members of the New Jersey State Police Mounted Unit

They may not have been reindeer, but some four-legged creatures surely were a welcome addition to the Hammonton Christmas Parade.

King, Jake and Angus are three of New Jersey's newest crimefighters.

The Percheron horses recently joined the New Jersey State Police Mounted Unit. They were donated from the Lancaster City Bureau of Police in Pennsylvania.

The New Jersey State Police Mounted Unit recently received a donation of three Percheron horses from the Lancaster City (Pa.) Police Department.

The new horses joined the unit's other horses at the original 1921 State Police horse stables before their first detail − the annual holiday parade.

"King, Jake and Angus fit in wonderfully and seemed to enjoy horsing around with all the other horses," the state police wrote on Facebook.

King is 10 years old, 18.3 hands and 2,400 pounds, Jake is 10 years old, 18.1 hands and 2,200 pounds, and Angus is 8 years old, 16.3 hands and 2,000 pounds.

"When you see these new troops out and about, come and say hi and welcome them to the team," the state police said. "And please join us in saying thank you to the Lancaster City Police Department for this addition to our New Jersey State Police family!"

