King makes first public outing since cancer announcement

King Charles has attended church in Sandringham in his first public outing since Buckingham Palace announced his cancer diagnosis.

Members of the public caught a glimpse of the King as he walked outside St Mary Magdalene Church, in Sandringham.

It comes after the King thanked the public on Saturday for their "support and good wishes" since the news.

He said all those affected by cancer knew "such kind thoughts" were "the greatest comfort and encouragement".