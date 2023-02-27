King meets Ursula von der Leyen at Windsor Castle

King Charles III receives European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during an audience at Windsor Castle - Aaron Chown

The King welcomed European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to Windsor Castle after she agreed a new post-Brexit deal for Northern Ireland with Rishi Sunak.

His Majesty was pictured warmly shaking hands with Ms von der Leyen at the royal residence after she held a joint press conference with Mr Sunak to outline the political development.

A palace spokesman said: “The King is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain, and it is the Government’s advice that he should do so.”

Palace sources have stressed that the King’s involvement would not be political, that he would not be involved in negotiations and that he always remained mindful of constitutional responsibilities.

Palace sources stressed that the King would not be involved in negotiations - Aaron Chown

His Majesty has met Mrs von der Leyen on several previous occasions, and is said to have been keen to catch up and develop their “cordial relationship” while she was in Windsor.

It comes after Rishi Sunak was accused of dragging the King into politics by involving him in the historic occasion, raising questions about the judgment of both Number 10 and the Palace.

Critics warned that the King’s involvement would give the impression he had given the deal his blessing.

Ursula von der Leyen will meet the King after her talks with Rishi Sunak - Dan Kitwood/Pool via Reuters

Palace sources insisted that the meeting was organised on the advice of the Government, which suggested it was a good opportunity for the pair to discuss a broad range of issues, including climate change and the situation in Ukraine.

Mrs von der Leyen will be greeted on arrival at the castle by the King’s equerry and his private secretary. The timing of their meeting will coincide with the conclusion of engagements elsewhere.

Given the tight timetable and the many other commitments of the King, the Prime Minister and Mrs von der Leyen, there will be no further in-person meetings involving His Majesty.

However, the Prime Minister will keep him up to date on all Government and state matters as always, sources confirmed.

It comes after the palace confirmed that “contingency plans” had been made for the King to meet Mrs von der Leyen at Windsor Castle on Saturday before sign-off of the deal was delayed. It has been suggested that the deal could be called the Windsor Agreement.

Sammy Wilson, the Democratic Unionist Party chief whip, warned that the meeting risked “dragging the King into a hugely controversial political issue”.

Arlene Foster, former first minister of Northern Ireland, tweeted: “I cannot quite believe that No10 would ask HM the King to become involved in the finalising of a deal as controversial as this one. It’s crass and will go down very badly in NI. We must remember this is not the King’s decision but the Government, who it appears are tone deaf.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a leading Tory Brexiteer, also said it would be a mistake for Ms von der Leyen to meet the King during her UK visit.

The former Cabinet minister told GB News: “I think the sovereign should only be involved when things have been completed and accepted.

“The King gives assent to Acts of Parliament when Parliament has agreed, he doesn’t express his view on Acts of Parliament when they are going through the process. I think the same applies, that His Majesty should not be involved until there is full support for this agreement.”