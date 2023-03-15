King Charles meets former refugees from Sudanese community

The King told former refugees who escaped by boat to Europe from the Darfur genocide: "I'm so glad you're safe here".

On Wednesday Charles met accountants, NHS consultants and charity workers who have made a new life in the UK.

Sudanese activist Amouna Adam invited him to meet her community when the pair met on Holocaust Memorial Day.

Rebecca Tinsley, president of Waging Peace, said: "This is the kind of King I hope he's going to be".

The event, organised by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and the human rights organisation Waging Peace, was held at a central London venue used for events by the UK's Sudanese community.

Addressing the men and women who fled the mass killings, the King said: "It's been a very special visit for me, I can assure you.

"It's been such a pleasure to meet you all — I'm so glad you're safe here."

The civil war in the Darfur region of Sudan began in 2003 with the black African farming community persecuted by the Arab militia who destroyed villages and murdered civilians, with conflict continuing today.

Debay Manees spoke to the King and later described the guilt he feels at having left friends in 2015 who may not have survived.

Mr Manees: "I was working as a teacher when I was targeted. I was arrested and they accused me of being a spy, I had no choice either I left or they would kill me.

"For me I feel guilty because the people I left are suffering, the mates I left in prison — the same thing is going on."

Ms Adam, who in 2009 sought sanctuary in the UK with her husband and two sons, said: "When I invited the King here I was very excited but I was surprised he came."

Follow BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk