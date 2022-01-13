'King Perry' Santillo gets 17 years for $100M Ponzi scheme that ripped off hundreds

Former U. S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announcing the guilty plea by Perry Santillo, of Rochester who bilked at least 1,000 people out of more than $100 million over a decade.

A Rochester-area man who admitted to a key role in a massive $100 million Ponzi scheme was sentenced Thursday to more than 17 years.

Perry Santillo and business partners obtained at least $115.5 million from close to 1,000 investors between 2012 and June 2018, according to his plea. They still owed investors almost $71 million in principal alone in mid-2018.

U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. Thursday sentenced Santillo to 210 months in prison.

John Piccarreto Jr. pleaded guilty last year to colluding with Santillo in the Ponzi scheme and was sentenced in December to seven years. However, Santillo and co-conspirator Christopher Parris, who also pleaded guilty last year, were the ringleaders of the fraud.

Parris not only admitted to the Ponzi scheme, but he also tried to dupe Veterans Affairs in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. He claimed he could provide 125 million respiratory masks for $6.45 apiece — a claim that turned out to be a lie.

Parris has yet to be sentenced.

Santillo and Parris ran the Lucian Development investment firm, which was headquartered in Rochester. In 2007, the two bought the assets of an investment business with the knowledge that its former owner had lost millions.

They then utilized the Ponzi scheme to try to recoup the losses, but instead cheated investors while spending millions of the stolen money for themselves. Some retirees lost hundreds of thousands of dollars, seeing their very financial future destroyed.

Santillo had a wardrobe worth hundreds of thousands, Assistant U.S. Attorney John Field has said, and once reveled in a $150,000 birthday celebration at a casino in Las Vegas. At that party, Santillo was feted with a song penned about him calling him "King Perry."

The song, a strained attempt at a rap homage, can't be blamed on Santillo, according to court papers.

"The song was initially played at a party for Mr. Santillo hosted by his casino host at the Bellagio in Las Vegas," his lawyer, James Nobles, wrote in court papers.

"While not entirely certain of its origin, we believe this casino host asked an aspiring artist to create this song for Mr. Santillo without compensation. We are

certain Mr. Santillo did not request the production of this song, nor did he pay for it."

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr., Santillo said some of those who suffered because of his fraud were friends whom he has known for years.

"I lay awake at night ashamed, knowing that today could be the day, the day a client can't go see their grandchildren, afford medication, or God forbid a funeral or vacation as they wish," he wrote. "... I made terrible choices."

