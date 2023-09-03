King presents prestigious award to his former school's pipe band

King Charles presented his former school’s pipe band with a prestigious shield during his first Braemar Gathering as monarch.

Charles wore a new green, blue and red tartan named in his honour as he accompanied the Queen to the annual event a short distance from his summer residence at Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday.

He awarded the Championship Shield to Gordonstoun pipe band following a display of eight performances for the judges.

The King first attended the Moray fee-paying school in April 1962, following in the footsteps of his father Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

He presented the shield to pipe major Scott Oliphant and students Robert Lyall and Molly Warren.

The school’s pipe band consists of 35 pupils aged between 12 and 18, from countries including the UK, Germany and Thailand.

Gordonstoun International School - Michael Traill / Gordonstoun School

The King’s time as a pupil at the school is thought to have been an unhappy one and he reportedly described it as “Colditz in kilts” and a “prison sentence”.

In the second series of Netflix show The Crown, the young prince was shown enduring bullying as well as being forced to sleep near a window which would not close, letting in the rain.

In 2017, the Scottish school criticised its portrayal in the series and drew attention to a 1975 speech by the King in the House of Lords as he launched The Prince’s Trust, in which he said: “I am always astonished by the amount of rot talked about Gordonstoun and the careless use of ancient cliches used to describe it.”

“It was only tough in the sense that it demanded more of you as an individual than most other schools did - mentally or physically,” he added.

The school’s pipe band consists of 35 pupils - Michael Traill / Gordonstoun School

Lisa Kerr, principal of Gordonstoun School, said: “It was such a thrill for our athletes and musicians to be back at the Braemar Gathering.

“Having been the last pipe band to be awarded the Championship Shield by her late majesty, to be the first to receive the same trophy from King Charles was a remarkable honour.

“Our young drummers and pipers will long remember this very special day.”

The King recently chose four pipers from Gordonstoun to pipe him into St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, when he received the Scottish Crown Jewels in July.

