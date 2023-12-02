King and Prince Williams' households to stage high-level talks over racism claims

King and Prince of Wales have not yet met in person to discuss the claims - GETTY/POOL

The households of the King and Prince of Wales will hold high-level discussions over accusations of racism.

The Palace is determined to take “time and care” and is preparing to “assess” the situation amid continued fallout over claims that the King and the Princess of Wales remarked on the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s unborn child.

Meanwhile senior members of the Royal family will put on a united front in public appearances in the face of allegations of “unconscious bias”.

The King and Prince of Wales have not yet met in person to discuss the claims, made in a new book about the Royal family by Omid Scobie.

The Sunday Telegraph understands their aides will gather this week to discuss further action, with “all options” including legal redress still on the table.

Senior Royals are said to be taking the matter very seriously, but are understood to wish to approach the decision in a calm and measured way.

‘Not in crisis talks’

A source close to the Palace said: “Discussions are had and we’ll continue those discussions this week but not in a crisis talks manner.

They added: “Conversations will be had and decisions made with care and time and professionalism rather than rushed over a weekend.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have remained silent after the King and Princess of Wales were named as the royals alleged to have made the comments.

The King is expected to remain at Sandringham over the weekend ahead of a week of Royal engagement, while William has continued to conduct official duties as usual.

On Thursday night, he attended the Royal Variety Show with the Princess of Wales in a show of unity.

The exact comments allegedly made by the royals about Prince Archie are still unreported.

The claims, originally made by Prince Harry and Meghan themselves in a 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, have been mentioned in vague terms in Endgame.

However, the Dutch translation of the book – which was pulled from bookshelves hours after its release – named the King and, in a separate chapter, the Princess of Wales.

Representatives of the Sussexes have not yet responded to calls for further clarity but have insisted that the Duchess had no wish for the identities to be publicly revealed.

They have been urged to speak out in defence of the King and Princess of Wales, as leading public figures have rallied to support them against accusations of racism.

Dai Davies, the former head of royal protection, on Friday accused the Sussexes of “chipping away” at the foundations of the Monarchy through their role in accusations of racism against the King and the Princess of Wales.

