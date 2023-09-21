King and Queen in France latest: Charles to make historic French Senate address

King Charles will become the first member of the Royal family to address the French Senate on the floor of the chamber on Thursday morning.

The King and Queen were “enormously touched” to be given a “magnificent welcome” as they arrived in Paris on Wednesday for their first state visit to France.

As His Majesty addressed guests gathered in the Hall of Mirrors for a lavish state banquet, he said the visit - postponed from March - had been “worth the wait”.

Charles will speak partly in French during his historic senate address, having impressed the Germans by switching effortlessly between two languages when he spoke at the Bundestag in Berlin in March.

Elizabeth II addressed the French Senate in 2004, but she did so from the Salle des Conferences, which adjoins the main chamber.

08:47 AM BST

Monarch to meet sports stars after speech

Following the historic speech, the King and Queen are then due to meet sports stars in Saint-Denis, where France is hosting the Rugby World Cup, as part of their state visit which began on Wednesday.

Charles and Camilla will be joined for the visit by Brigitte Macron as well as sports personalities before visiting a coffee shop on the town square where they will meet beneficiaries of Objectif Emploi, an organisation in Saint-Denis that helps vulnerable young people to find careers, and representatives from The Prince’s Trust International.

08:46 AM BST

King to be greeted with Guard of Honour

A Guard of Honour will line the King’s route to the Salle des Conferences where he will meet representatives from the Senate and National Assembly and sign the visitors’ book before entering the chamber to deliver his address.

Charles is the only British monarch ever to speak from the senate chamber, where he will remark on the close friendship between the UK and France.

