King Road home opened to prosecutors

Dec. 22—The prosecution team in the Bryan Kohberger case today will access the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were murdered last year.

Kohberger's defense team was given access to the house last week to document the home as it prepares its case for a trial. The FBI was given access to the house in October to obtain additional data.

According to a UI news release sent out today, the prosecution didn't specify what actions they will take at the home.

The home where UI students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were killed on Nov. 13, 2022, was given to the university earlier this year. UI has announced it will demolish the house Dec. 28.

In a university news release last week, UI President Scott Green said the house is a "grim reminder of the heinous act that took place there."

UI first announced its intentions to demolish the house in February. A memo from Green at that time said the demolition will remove efforts to sensationalize the crime scene and serve as a healing step for the community.

Family members of the victims later requested that UI leave the house standing until after the trial in case it's needed for evidence.

No trial date has been scheduled, but the prosecution and defense in the case have been allowed to visit the home to gather further data.

Germer Construction, of Moscow, will serve as general contractor for the demolition. Germer will perform site rehabilitation, grading, utility disconnection and demolition assistance, at a reduced cost to the university.

Kohberger remains in Latah County Jail on four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary.