KING SKYFRONT, Japan Publishes the April Issue of Kawasaki SkyFront i-Newsletter

KAWASAKI, Japan, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The April 2020 issue of Kawasaki SkyFront i-Newsletter includes a video interview on drug delivery technology with Shiro Akinaga, Ph.D., President & CEO AccuRna Inc; news updates; and highlights of research being conducted by scientists affiliated with Kawasaki INnovation Gateway at SKYFRONT (KING SKYFRONT)—the City's flagship science and technology innovation hub focused on the life sciences and environment.

April 2020 issue of Kawasaki SkyFront iNewsletter

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/

The KING SKYFRONT was launched by Kawasaki City in 2013 as a base for scholars, industrialists and government administrators to work together to devise real life solutions to global issues in the life sciences and environment.

KING SKYFRONT is a 40 hectare area located in the Tonomachi area of the Keihin Industrial Region that spans Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture and Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport) and an important initiative in establishing the Tonomachi area of Kawasaki City as Asia's Silicon Valley.

Contents of the 18th issue of Kawasaki SkyFront i-Newsletter

Video Feature

Shiro Akinaga, Ph.D.

President & CEO

AccuRna Inc.

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/video_feature/vol-18-feature01/

Research Highlight

Packaging single-stranded DNA for potential use in gene therapy

Encapsulating large size of genetic material in the form of single-stranded DNA in spherical nanoparticles expands the potential of gene therapy.

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/research_highlights/vol-18-research01/

News and Events

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc. starts construction of new R & D center at King Skyfront

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/news/20200302/

Leading Life Science Clusters of Kawasaki and Munich extend their cooperation agreement: Ceremonial signing of Memorandum of Understanding

https://www.bio-m.org/en/news/news-detail/leading-life-science-clusters-of-kawasaki-and-munich-extend-their-cooperation-agreement-ceremonial.html

Kawasaki city: "Startup Ecosystem @Tokyo Consortium" was established

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/news/20200122/

Central Institute for Experimental Animals: Japan Medical Research and Development Award

http://inewsletter-king-skyfront.jp/en/news/20200110/

About KING SKYFRONT

Further information

Kawasaki City, Japan, Coastal Area International Strategy Headquarters, International Strategy Promotion Department, KING-SKYFRONT Management Center, City of Kawasaki, RGBT2 1A, 3-25-10, Tonomachi, Kawasaki-ku, Kawasaki-City, Kanagawa, 210-0821 Japan.

EMAIL: 59kings@city.kawasaki.jp

