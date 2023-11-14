King Soopers shooting suspect set for preliminary hearing Tuesday

Nov. 13—The King Soopers shooting suspect is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 24, will be appear in Courtroom G before Boulder Chief Judge Ingrid Bakke. Those interested in viewing the hearing can watch virtually through the WebEx link on Boulder County's cases of interest page at courts.state.co.us/Courts/District/Cases_of_Interest.cfm?District_ID=20.

The purpose of a preliminary hearing is to determine whether there is probable cause that Alissa committed the crimes he has been charged with.

Alissa has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, 47 counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, 10 counts of felony possession of a prohibited large capacity magazine, and 47 crime of violence sentence enhancers in connection with the shooting in March 2021.

In a press release, the Boulder County District Attorney's Office said the Boulder Strong Resource Center, located at 2935 Baseline Road, remains open and available to anyone seeking support in coping with psychological or emotional effects associated with the shooting.

Alissa was deemed legally competent and capable to proceed with trial on Oct. 6.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa Drive at 2:40 p.m. March 22, 2021, for a report of an armed man who had shot a person in a vehicle in the store's parking lot and was inside the store.

Eric Talley, a 51-year-old Boulder police officer, was the first to arrive, and was shot and killed. Police said Alissa fired at other responding officers before one of them shot Alissa in the leg.

Alissa later surrendered to police. Officers found weapons and tactical body armor at the scene, according to the affidavit.

In addition to Talley, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.

To follow along live:

The hearing can be viewed virtually at https://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/County/Case_Details.cfm?Case_ID=3480. For live updates, follow @nickyandrewss on X/Twitter.