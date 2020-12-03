King & Spalding Elects 16 New Partners and Promotes Five Counsel Across Nine Cities

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that it has named 16 new partners. The partner elections span eight locations (Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, London, Los Angeles, New York, Northern Virginia, and Washington, D.C.).

King &amp; Spalding Logo (PRNewsfoto/K&amp;S)
King & Spalding Logo (PRNewsfoto/K&S)

"This new class of partners embodies King & Spalding's growth strategy through their investment in their clients and the firm," said Robert D. Hays, Jr., chairman of King & Spalding. "These partners' demonstrated ability to be leaders within the firm and beyond, especially in the last year, has been impressive and inspiring."

The following lawyers will be partners effective Jan. 1, 2021:

  • John Anderson (Atlanta) represents strategic and financial clients in a wide variety of complex business transactions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carveouts and joint ventures.

  • Jeremy Bylund (Washington, D.C.) focuses on appeals, dispositive motions, legal issues, and legal strategy and has first-chaired more than sixty appellate wins in Federal Courts of Appeals across the country.

  • Ayesha Chatterjee (New York) specializes in finance and lending transactions, representing both lenders and borrowers, including private credit funds, private equity sponsors, institutional investors and public and private issuers.

  • Britton Davis (Denver) focuses on high-stakes patent and trade secret disputes involving complex technologies in US district court, the International Trade Commission, and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

  • Brian Eutermoser (Denver) specializes in patent disputes and other complex litigation in state and federal courts and before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

  • Richard Fields (New York) advises public company boards of directors, C-suite executives, and in-house counsel on issues related to corporate governance, board leadership, and stakeholder engagement.

  • Michael R. Handler (New York) specializes in representing lenders, bondholders, ad hoc committees, agents, and borrowers in connection with commercial workout and restructuring matters, as well as other special situations such as distressed amendments, M&A and other corporate transactions.

  • Matthew Hanson (Washington, D.C.) represents companies and individuals in investigations conducted by the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice, Congress, and other federal and state regulators, with a focus on financial services, tech, and cryptocurrencies.

  • Daniel Kahan (Northern Virginia) represents companies, entrepreneurs and investors in venture capital and private equity investments, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, debt and equity offerings and corporate governance matters.

  • Vinay Kohli (Los Angeles) represents healthcare industry clients, including hospital systems, specialty-physician groups, skilled-nursing facilities and other post-acute care providers.

  • Evan Palenschat (Chicago) specializes in complex financing transactions and his clients include financial institutions, private credit groups, alternative lending institutions, private equity groups and hedge funds, as well as public and private companies.

  • Tristan Pelham Webb (Denver) represents foreign and domestic private equity and strategic sponsors, investors and lenders in all aspects of the development, construction, financing and acquisition of major energy, power and infrastructure projects.

  • Jessica Ringel (Washington, D.C.) counsels medical device and pharmaceutical firms on compliance with FDA regulatory requirements, both pre- and post-market, and advises manufacturers, private equity firms, and lenders on FDA regulatory aspects of life sciences transactions.

  • Andrea Stauber (London) focuses principally on complex international commercial arbitration, with an emphasis on construction and engineering disputes in the energy, oil & gas, mining and infrastructure sectors particularly across Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

  • Charlene Sun (New York) represents clients in international arbitration and cross-border litigation disputes specializing in the enforcement of foreign arbitral awards and judgments.

  • Patrick Togni (Washington, D.C.) counsels clients in a variety of customs and international trade matters, including government investigations and audits, internal customs compliance assessments, transactional due diligence, legislative and policy matters, and day-to-day interactions with customs officials and other regulatory agencies.

Counsel

The following lawyers have been promoted to counsel. They represent three offices (New York, Singapore, and Washington, D.C.), and have made significant contributions to clients and the firm.

  • Jonathan Henry (Washington, D.C.) focuses on an array of trial and regulatory matters, with an emphasis on products liability litigation, data breach litigation, and defending large accounting firms and their professionals in trustee and receivership litigation, arbitrations and regulatory investigations.

  • Taylor Lankford (Washington, D.C.) specializes in insurance recovery and complex civil litigation involving a broad range of constitutional, statutory and common law issues.

  • Kevin Lim (Singapore) represents clients in complex international arbitrations, with a focus on energy, construction, and investment treaty disputes in Asia and regularly sits as an arbitrator.

  • Nicole Pereira (New York) represents clients facing government and regulatory enforcement actions, internal investigations, and related complex civil and criminal litigation.

  • Jennifer Schramm (New York) counsels clients facing complex, high-stakes mass tort and class action litigation with an emphasis on the safety, automotive, and consumer products industries.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with more than 1,200 lawyers in 22 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/king--spalding-elects-16-new-partners-and-promotes-five-counsel-across-nine-cities-301186099.html

SOURCE K&S

Latest Stories

  • Where is President Trump going to live after he leaves office?

    Since he changed his legal address from Trump Tower in New York City to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., some have assumed that’s where he'll go after leaving Washington. There’s just one problem.

  • Man, 41, had no teeth and could barely speak after his mother locked him in their suburban apartment for 28 years, say reports

    A 70-year-old Swedish woman has been arrested for imprisoning her son in her Stockholm flat. He was found by a relative covered in wounds and pus.

  • Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

    A Florida attorney is reportedly under investigation after trying to register to vote in Georgia ahead of the January runoff election and encouraging other Republicans to change "your address for the next two months" so they can vote in the state as well, WSB-TV reports.Attorney Bill Price in a Facebook video that has since been deleted was reportedly seen speaking to members of the Bay County GOP in Florida last month, saying "we have to do whatever it takes" to "hold the Senate" and that he's "moving to Georgia" for the January runoff."And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it," Price says. "I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia and I'm gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me."Price reportedly says in the video he's "moving to my brother's house in Hiram, Georgia and I'm registering to vote." Then, he reportedly tells the Florida Republicans his brother's name and his address, and when a woman asks if they "can truly register at that address," he reportedly responds, "Sure."Georgia's office of Secretary of State told Fox News that "registering without the intention of permanent residency is a felony," as "only permanent residents are eligible to vote in Georgia." According to Fox, Price says in the video he will "move back to Florida on Jan. 6." Price told WSB-TV these were just "humorous comments" and that he "did not change my voter registration." But according to the report, he did register to vote using his brother's Georgia address the day after he made the remarks, and he's now under investigation. Price admitted to Fox News that he filled out the voter registration but claimed, "I wanted to see how easy it was to do it. I'm not actually moving to Georgia. I was joking." Read more at WSB-TV. > "If that means changing your address for the next two months,so be it.I'm doing that. I'm moving to Georgia."Our 6 investigation reveals deleted video-a FL attorney telling GOP members how to move to GA,vote in runoffs. It's illegal.There's more,& an investigation @wsbtv gapol pic.twitter.com/or2PgWQrT1> > -- Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) December 2, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Abolishing the Electoral College is closer than you think

  • HK activist Joshua Wong arrives for sentencing

    Wong, who was just 17 years old when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement democracy protests, faces a maximum three-year jail term. The sentence will be delivered at 2.30 p.m. (0630GMT). Long-time activist Agnes Chow will also be sentenced together with Wong and Lam. Wong was not a leading figure in last year's pro-democracy and anti-China protests, but his continued activism has drawn the wrath of Beijing, which sees him as a "black hand" of foreign forces. He disbanded his pro-democracy group Demosisto in June, just hours after China's parliament passed a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong, punishing anything Beijing considers to be subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison. Wong also faces charges of participating in an unauthorized assembly in October 2019 and on June 4, 2020 over a vigil commemorating the crackdown on protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.

  • Wind fans wildfire in California canyons, residents flee

    Powerful gusts pushed flames from a wildfire through Southern California canyons on Thursday, one of several blazes that burned near homes and forced residents to flee amid elevated fire risk for most of the region that prompted utilities to cut off power to hundreds of thousands. The biggest blaze began late Wednesday as a house fire in Orange County's Silverado Canyon, where gusts topped 70 mph (113 kph). “When crews arrived it was a fully engulfed house and the winds were extremely strong and they pushed flames into the vegetation,” said Colleen Windsor, a spokeswoman for the county's Fire Authority.

  • Joe Biden says 'no trade deals' until he has invested in America first

    Joe Biden delivered an apparent further blow to British hopes of a quick trade deal with the US, suggesting he would concentrate on building up industries at home first. The president-elect echoed the language of Donald Trump, saying he would put "America first". "I want to make sure we’re going to fight like hell by investing in America first," Mr Biden said in an interview with the New York Times. "I’m not going to enter any new trade agreement with anybody until we have made major investments here at home and in our workers." His top priority will be getting a generous stimulus package through Congress to counter the economic impact of the pandemic. Mr Biden mentioned energy, biotech, artificial intelligence, infrastructure and education as areas where his administration would invest heavily. His comments were made in the context of how the US would compete with China when he is in the White House. But they appeared to signal a further setback for a US-UK trade deal. It followed Mr Biden's public intervention last week when he said there must be no guarded border in Ireland. In September, he warned that the Good Friday Agreement must not become a "casualty of Brexit" and that a UK-US trade deal was dependent on that. Mr Biden has been a strident critic of China's human rights record and indicated he will maintain a tough trade posture towards Beijing, including keeping tariffs imposed by Mr Trump. He said: "I'm not going to make any immediate moves, and the same applies to the tariffs. I'm not going to prejudice my options." Mr Biden said he would pursue policies targeting China's "abusive practices" such as "stealing intellectual property, dumping products and illegal subsidies to corporations". He added: "The best China strategy, I think, is one which gets every one of our - or at least what used to be our - allies on the same page. "It’s going to be a major priority for me in the opening weeks of my presidency to try to get us back on the same page with our allies." On Iran, Mr Biden stood by his view that his administration would lift sanctions if Tehran returned to "strict compliance with the nuclear deal."

  • 14-year-old screams in middle of night when man grabs her through window, NC mom says

    Police released photos of a person seen in the neighborhood.

  • Iran watchdog passes law on hardening nuclear stance, halting U.N. inspections

    Iran's Guardian Council watchdog body approved a law on Wednesday that obliges the government to halt U.N. inspections of its nuclear sites and step up uranium enrichment beyond the limit set under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal if sanctions are not eased in two months. In retaliation for the killing last week of Iran's top nuclear scientist, which Tehran has blamed on Israel, Iran's hardline-dominated parliament on Tuesday approved the bill with a strong majority that will harden Iran's nuclear stance.

  • OAS head urges international prosecutor to act on Venezuela

    The leadership of a broad coalition of Western Hemisphere nations on Wednesday accused the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor of failing to take swift action on allegations that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government committed crimes against humanity. The General Secretariat of the Organization of American States said in a report that ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s failure to open a formal investigation into Venezuela is “stunning” and “inexplicable.” The leadership of the 35-member body said the slow pace of the ICC's review of Venezuela's situation has emboldened Maduro's government to commit more crimes believing that it can act with total impunity.

  • Supreme Court sides with church challenging California's COVID restrictions

    In an unsigned order with no noted dissents, the Supreme Court said a federal district court must revisit an earlier ruling against the church.

  • Freshly pardoned Michael Flynn shares message telling Trump to 'suspend the Constitution' to hold a new presidential election

    Retired Gen. Michael Flynn is fresh off a presidential pardon and ready to get back into some trouble.President Trump pardoned his short-lived national security adviser last week, after Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with a Russian ambassador. Flynn has since been sharing dubious allegations of voter fraud, and on Wednesday, boosted a message telling Trump to take some radical actions to stop it.In a full-page Washington Times ad from something called the We the People Convention, Ohio Tea Party leader Tom Zawistowski tries to draw a comparison between Lincoln trying to save the union in 1863 and Trump trying to claw back the 2020 election, using some disputed facts along the way. Zawistowski alleges a lot of similarities between the two times, from "Democrat/Socialist federal officials plotting to finish gutting the U.S. Constitution" to big tech "actively censoring free speech and promoting leftist propaganda." So to counter that, the We the People Convention suggests Trump "declare limited Martial Law to temporarily suspend the Constitution" in order to hold a presidential election re-vote overseen by the military.> Big pro-authoritarian energy in Trumpland today:> > The president's (recently pardoned) former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, shared a message encouraging President Trump to "temporarily suspend the Constitution," impose martial law and "silence the destructive media." pic.twitter.com/cQh0wl7oWw> > — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 2, 2020Flynn shared the ad on Twitter on Wednesday, seemingly trying to encourage a bunch of Fox News hosts and QAnon supporters to share it. It's just one of many disputed facts and allegations about the election that are apparently flowing through the mind of the man who used to oversee America's national security.More stories from theweek.com Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs

  • Judge rules probable cause U.S. teenager committed crimes in Wisconsin protest shootings

    The shootings occurred in August in Kenosha, Wisconsin amid civil unrest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse's lawyers have said he was helping protect property and that he acted in self defense. Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree homicide and five other criminal counts related to the shootings, in which Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber were killed and Gaige Grosskreutz was wounded.

  • Biden facing growing pressure over secretary of defense pick

    President-elect Joe Biden is facing escalating pressure from competing factions within his own party as he finalizes his choice for secretary of defense. Black leaders have encouraged the incoming president to select an African American to diversify what has so far been a largely white prospective Cabinet, while others are pushing him to appoint a woman to lead the Department of Defense for the first time. At the same time, a growing collection of progressive groups is opposing the leading female contender, Michèle Flournoy, citing concerns about her record and private-sector associations.

  • Court papers detail alleged White House ‘bribery-for-pardon’ scheme

    Donald Trump not named in documents related to investigation

  • Operation Warp Speed's top scientist predicts more than 100 million Americans could be immunized with coronavirus vaccines within the next 100 days

    By the end of February, 100 million Americans could be vaccinated, Operation Warp Speed's Moncef Slaoui predicted.

  • 10 Remote Airbnbs As Stunning As They Are Secluded

    From a private island to a tiny Vermont tree houseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Trump reportedly derailed a GOP meeting about the Georgia Senate runoffs by praising QAnon

    President Trump reportedly needs no encouragement to start praising the dangerous, baseless QAnon conspiracy theory.The most pressing matter for federal Republicans right now is the upcoming Senate runoffs in Georgia, which will determine control of the body. But in a meeting with advisers and top Senate Republicans about that matter, Trump totally derailed the conversation by bringing up QAnon, people familiar with the discussion tell The Washington Post.Trump is reportedly not thrilled with Georgia and that fact that it flipped for President-elect Joe Biden, and is publicly upset with Republican leaders in the state who haven't somehow overturned the election for him. So even though Republican advisers say Trump's help is "key to convincing his die-hard supporters to vote for Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue" in the January runoff election, the president isn't thrilled about doing so, the Post reports. "Advisers say he has been frustrated at how some GOP senators have criticized him," leading Trump to appear "disinterested" when discussing Senate campaign plans, the Post continues.That was clear in a recent meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.), and other aides. As they discussed Georgia's Senate races, Trump brought up the QAnon-supporting soon-to-be congressmember Marjorie Taylor Greene. Trump mispronounced the name of the group as "Q-an-uhn," and then said supporters of the theory that purports Democrats are a cannibalistic, pedophilic cabal "basically believe in good government," people familiar tell the Post. Everyone reportedly went silent until White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows mentioned he had "never heard it described that way," the Post reports.Trump has been asked to denounce QAnon several times, but usually gives the theory his tacit approval instead.More stories from theweek.com 5 absurdly funny cartoons about Trump's desperate fraud claims Florida attorney reportedly under investigation after telling Republicans to change 'your address for the next 2 months' for Georgia runoffs Abolishing the Electoral College is closer than you think

  • He killed a woman and held her roommate hostage on Thanksgiving, cops say. He’s charged.

    A man is facing charges including murder and attempted murder, after Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives say he broke into a home on Thanksgiving Day, choked and battered one victim and killed another.

  • Ex-Hong Kong lawmaker asks Europe to provide 'safe haven'

    A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist who is visiting Denmark urged European nations on Wednesday to allow protesters in Hong Kong "a safe haven from the terror” of China's Communist Party. “The situation in Hong Kong is getting worse by the day and it is important that the world knows that Hong Kong is no longer a free city,” Ted Hui said in an email to The Associated Press. Britain has extended residency rights for up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for British National Overseas passports, allowing them to live and work there for five years.

  • China's WeChat blocks Australian PM in doctored image dispute

    China's WeChat social media platform blocked a message by Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison amid a dispute between Canberra and Beijing over the doctored tweeted image of an Australian soldier. China rebuffed Morrison's calls for an apology after its foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian posted the picture of an Australian soldier holding a bloodied knife to the throat of an Afghan child on Monday. The United States called China's use of the digitally manipulated image a "new low" in disinformation.