The King's speech: key bills at a glance

In 2022, the then Prince of Wales delivered the Queen's Speech on behalf of his mother - Alastair Grant/PA Wire

Charles III will deliver the first King’s Speech for 70 years today. Here, The Telegraph looks at what we can expect.

Jump to bill

Sentencing

Criminal Justice

Victims and Prisoner

Tobacco Products

Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers

Investigatory Powers (Reform)

Offensive Weapons

Leasehold Reform

Autonomous Vehicles

Oil and Gas Licensing

Football Governance

Media

Pensions Reform

Pedicab Licensing

Sentencing Bill

This legislation will see the most horrific murderers spending the rest of their lives in jail, including for any murder involving sexual or sadistic conduct.

The change in the law will mean that a Whole Life Order must be handed down in the worst cases, with judges only able to choose not to impose one in exceptional circumstances.

It will bring in mandatory prison sentences for repeat offenders of crimes such as shoplifting, burglary and theft.

Convicted rapists will have to spend their entire sentence in prison rather than be eligible for parole half-way through.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, said: “I want everyone across the country to have the pride and peace of mind that comes with knowing your community, where you are raising your family and taking your children to school, is safe. That is my vision of what a better Britain looks like.

“Thanks to this Government, crime is down, but we must always strive to do more, taking the right long-term decisions for the country and keeping the worst offenders locked up for longer. In the most despicable cases, these evil criminals must never be free on our streets again. Life needs to mean life.”

The bill will also scrap jail sentences of less than a year for most criminals to help ease the prison overcrowding crisis.

It will create a new legal presumption that offenders facing jail sentences of under 12 months will instead be “punished” in the community by doing unpaid work such as “cleaning up our neighbourhoods and scrubbing graffiti off walls”.

They will be fitted with electronic, GPS, alcohol or drug tags and placed under curfews of up to 20 hours a day at weekends. Any repeat offender breaching their suspended sentence would be returned to court where they would face having to serve the full term in jail.

The presumption will cover most of the 37,000 offenders jailed each year for 12 months or less. It will include burglars, thieves, shoplifters, drug dealers and drink drivers but exclude any sex, violent or terror offences.

Criminal Justice Bill

This law will force the worst criminals to attend their sentencing hearings – in a response to the Lucy Letby case and others.

Judges will be given more powers to make sure offenders attend court when their sentences are handed out to hear directly from victims and feel the weight of their crimes.

Ministers will make clear in law that reasonable force can be used to make criminals appear in the dock. If offenders still refuse, they will face a further two years in prison.

The bill will also give police powers to search a property without a court warrant if they have reasonable proof a stolen item is inside. This could include a mobile phone tracked through Find My iPhone.

It will allow the Ministry of Justice to rent cells in foreign jails to tackle the shortage of prison places which saw prisons nearly run out of space last month.

A new offence of taking an intimate image of someone without their consent will be introduced with a maximum penalty of two years in jail.

It aims to “clean up” the law and close loopholes so that anyone taking an intimate image ranging from downblousing, where an offender takes a picture of a woman’s breasts without consent, to upskirting, taking a picture under a woman’s skirt, can be prosecuted.

Victims and Prisoners Bill

This will give ministers the power to stop the parole of the worst offenders.

Serious criminals will also be prevented from marrying in prison.

Tobacco Products Bill

This legislation will enact Rishi Sunak’s Tory conference pledge to phase out legal cigarette sales in England.

It will work by gradually increasing the age at which it is legal to buy tobacco.

Currently, buying cigarettes is banned until someone turns 18. Under the new plan, the age of sale would rise by one year every year from 2027 onwards.

This means that by 2043, only those over the age of 35 would be able to make such purchases legally.

It mirrors the law in New Zealand and in effect means that everyone currently aged 14 or younger will never be able to buy cigarettes legally, while people who smoke now will not be affected.

The bill will also bring in rules regulating the flavours and descriptions of vapes, and a possible ban on disposable vapes. Local authorities will be able to issue on-the-spot fines to retailers breaking the rules.

Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill

This will tackle “drip pricing” under which companies advertise a low price online before adding extra fees before checkout.

It will stop airlines from inflating prices with fees for luggage space, seat choice and printing out passes.

Ministers say drip pricing costs UK consumers around £1.6 billion a year.

The law will also take action against fake reviews and confusing labels, both of which make it harder for consumers to judge a product or a service.

Investigatory Powers (Reform) Bill

The legislation will force technology firms to inform the Home Office in advance of security and privacy features they want to add.

It will also enable the Home Office to force them to disable security features they object to.

In addition, the bill will increase the Government’s power to make foreign firms comply.

Offensive Weapons Bill

This will create an offence of carrying a prohibited blade with intent to harm.

The bill will also give police greater powers to confiscate and destroy lawfully owned knives that they have reasonable grounds to believe may be used for crime.

The legislation will also close loopholes around machetes and zombie knives.

Leasehold Reform Bill

This will introduce Michael Gove’s watered-down plans for leasehold reform.

He had wanted to scrap the “feudal” system of leasehold altogether, following reports of freeholders charging exorbitant ground rents.

In the end, the bill will reform the system: capping ground rents for new and existing properties and setting the default length of leases at 990 years, rather than 99 years.

It will ban leasehold for new houses - but not new flats. Existing leaseholds will remain.

Autonomous Vehicles Bill

This legislation could make driverless cars a reality on Britain’s roads by the end of the decade.

It will set the legal framework to allow autonomous vehicles to operate on the country’s roads for the first time.

Ministers hope it will lead driverless car companies operating commercial services to the public by 2030.

Oil and Gas Licensing Bill

This will ensure there are North Sea oil and gas licensing rounds every year.

Mr Sunak will use the legislation to mark out a dividing line with Labour ahead of the election.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has ruled out granting any new licences, although existing ones will be honoured.

The new bill will allow companies to bid yearly for new licences to drill for fossil fuels in the North Sea.

Football Governance Bill

It will establish a football regulator and a new licensing system under which football clubs will be told to operate.

The regulator will scrutinise owners and their financial resources, and ensure that fans are more widely consulted.

It will also have the power to stop clubs joining breakaway leagues.

Media Bill

The legislation will scrap a law that meant newspapers were liable to pay the legal costs for both sides in libel and privacy cases, regardless of who won.

There will also be stricter regulation for video-on-demand platforms, and changes to the regulatory scheme for commercial radio.

Pensions Reform Bill

The bill will make it easier to invest money from the UK’s £2.5 trillion pension sector into long-term infrastructure projects and start-ups.

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, claims the reforms could lead to an increase of 12 per cent in pension returns for the average earner who starts saving at the age of 18.

And it should reduce reliance on overseas investment in UK companies.

Pedicab Licensing Bill

A new law will enable local authorities to ban unscrupulous pedicab drivers in cities.

The crackdown on three-wheel vehicles will include the regulation of fares and more checks to ensure the cabs and their drivers are safe.

It could also cut down on noise nuisance from the cabs.

