King State’s St. Petersburg location, with coffee and beer and food, is opening this week

Here’s a bit of good news for St. Petersburg residents: King State has announced an opening date for its new location at COHatch (a co-working space) at 15 Eighth St. N.

The Tampa-based coffee roaster and beer brewer will open with a full bar and food menu on Tuesday, Dec. 12. But it will have its full liquor bar open during COHatch’s grand opening on Friday, from “4 p.m.-late.” DJ Justin Depth and duo Alien House will provide the tunes.

The announcement was made on King State St. Pete’s Instagram page as “The King State Barty Opening.” The post emphasizes “no food, all booze,” because there won’t be food service until next week.

“Eat first, roll through and let’s party,” the post reads.

Founded by brothers-in-law Nate Young and Tim McTague, King State opened on Floribraska Avenue in 2019. In addition to craft coffee and beer, the spot has a food menu and full liquor bar.

Young is an original member of Anberlin, an alternative-emo group from Florida; McTague toured with Tampa-based metalcore group Underoath. The idea for King State came from the type of spots they’d frequent while touring with their bands.

King State previously had a presence in St. Pete with The Brutalist brewing facility and its taproom, Temple of Beer, but that closed earlier this year.

Chef BJ Wright is helming the kitchen at the new downtown spot, which will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight, with dinner reservations starting at 5 p.m. Details on how to make a reservation are pending.

For updates, follow King State at @k1ngst8_stpete.