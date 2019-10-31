King Stone Energy Group (HKG:663) Is Using Debt Safely

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies King Stone Energy Group Limited (HKG:663) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does King Stone Energy Group Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 King Stone Energy Group had HK$245.0m of debt, an increase on HK$201.6m, over one year. On the flip side, it has HK$219.9m in cash leading to net debt of about HK$25.1m.

A Look At King Stone Energy Group's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that King Stone Energy Group had liabilities of HK$275.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$3.07m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$219.9m and HK$191.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast HK$132.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that King Stone Energy Group has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is King Stone Energy Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year King Stone Energy Group wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by52%, to HK$29m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

Caveat Emptor

Even though King Stone Energy Group managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. Indeed, it lost a very considerable HK$110m at the EBIT level. Looking on the brighter side, the business has adequate liquid assets, which give it time to grow and develop before its debt becomes a near-term issue. But a profit would do more to inspire us to research the business more closely. This one is a bit too risky for our liking.