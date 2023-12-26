King Tut Demolition and Remembering the Late Owner
Antonio Pierce is 4-3 leading the Raiders after he was promoted into the interim role.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season!
Apple oracle Ming-Chi Kuo offered an early holiday gift on December 24, narrowing down what he believes will be a “late-January/early-February” release date for the system. The analyst says that the first wave of Vision Pros are being shipped to Apple in about a month, with total shipments numbering around 500,000 for the full year. About a month after the device was revealed, reports suggested that Apple has scaled back expectations from around one million to “fewer than 400,000.”
The NBA had plenty of moments that fueled our fandom in 2023, from broken records to the arrival of the next big thing to outstanding performances on the court and drama off it. Here are the top 10 moments of 2023.
This year, tech companies have made concessions that would have once been unthinkable. It's all because of the European Union.
The Ravens and 49ers capped Christmas with a showdown of the NFL's two best teams. It wasn't close.
The transfer portal officially opened Dec. 4.
Arizona has now lost two of its last three games since it reached No. 1 in the polls earlier this month.
Green Bay goes up big, hangs on late to defeat Panthers, 33-30
A taste of this meal kit delivery service can excite the weariest home cooks — or spark interest in those of us who ordinarily live on takeout.
The Bills face another high-stakes game as they look to stay alive for the postseason.
The Bills found themselves in a much closer game than expected.
Gores wouldn’t say it outright, but Weaver appears on the clock to turn this around in a very short amount of time. The next month will be a critical one for the future of the franchise, and possibly Weaver’s as well.
General Motors has temporarily halted sales of the brand new Chevy Blazer EV after some of the first vehicles shipped encountered a number of software problems. GM said its engineering teams are "working around the clock" toward a solution and that when it has one ready, Blazer EV owners will have to bring their vehicles to a dealership for a software update. GM also claimed a "limited number" of vehicles are affected but didn't offer a figure, and that the problems are "not safety related nor related to Ultium or Google Built-In."
Pittman told reporters Friday that his wife and daughter were in tears when they met him after the hit that left him concussed.
Minor was a two-sport star at Oklahoma and was chosen in both the MLB and NBA drafts in 1996.
In 2013, Elon Musk published a white paper that teased the idea of zipping from Los Angeles to San Francisco in just 35 minutes through a vacuum-sealed tube -- a system he called hyperloop. The idea “originated out of his hatred for California’s proposed high-speed rail system,” according to his biographer Ashlee Vance. Ten years later, the most high-profile startup that tried to follow in Musk’s footsteps -- Hyperloop One -- is closing its doors.
In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast we drive the GMC Canyon, chat about the Camaro's death and more.
A report claims the 2024 Buick Envista, originally meant to hit dealers this year has been delayed until the end of 2024 and will not offer Super Cruise.
It seems every time a dog-themed memecoin like Dogecoin (DOGE) or Shiba Inu (SHIB) goes mainstream, another one lurks in the shadows, waiting to pounce on its very own hype train. The value of the newest such memecoin Bonk (BONK), a Shiba Inu-themed Solana token, has increased by over 400% on the month, according to CoinMarketCap data. The hype for the token and Solana Saga phone skyrocketed last week, after owners of that phone found out they could claim 30 million BONK tokens, worth roughly $560 at the time of publication.