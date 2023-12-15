King visits High Court as it is poised to rule on Duke of Sussex’s lawsuit against newspaper group

The King celebrated the work of His Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service with staff and volunteers at the Royal Courts of Justice on Thursday - HANNAH MCKAY

As royal visits go, the High Court has become more used to the sight of the Duke of Sussex than his father, the King.

But on Thursday, less than 24 hours before Mr Justice Fancourt was due to hand down his ruling on Prince Harry’s claim against Mirror Group Newspapers, it was His Majesty’s turn to pay a first visit to the Royal Courts of Justice.

Rather than suing newspapers, though, the King was at the court to celebrate the relationship between the judiciary and the Crown, observing that the British justice system was the envy of the world.

He also hailed the work of voluntary magistrates, asking: “What would we do without you?”

As he unveiled a plaque marking his visit, he said: “Thank you all enormously for the amount of effort you put into maintaining the system of justice that so many others seem to be envious of, I’ve discovered going around the world.

“So I cannot thank you enough, particularly the magistrates, the extraordinary work they do, somehow putting in these onerous duties on top of everything else - it is truly remarkable, and a wonderful system.

‘I hope you get a moment or two before you have to rush back and administer justice’

“And finally, can I just wish you a very happy and I hope relatively peaceful Christmas and I hope you get a moment or two before you have to rush back and administer justice on our behalf.”

Prince Harry leaves the High Court after giving evidence in London, Tuesday, June 6, 2023

On arrival, the King was introduced to The Right Honourable the Baroness Carr of Walton-on-the-Hill, the Lady Chief Justice of England and Wales.

Lady Carr is the 98th Chief Justice, and the first woman to hold the role.

As the King was shown an exhibition on pioneering women judges, Lady Carr modestly managed to manoeuvre him away from the section of the display about her own achievements, telling him: “I’m on one behind you but we’ll ignore that one.”

The exhibition was created in 2022 to mark the centenary of the first woman at the Bar and celebrates women who have been trailblazers and whose pioneering legal careers have helped women progress in the judiciary.

King shown historic photographs of his mother and father

The King was also shown photographs of his mother and father visiting the historic building.

His mother, Elizabeth II, made many visits to the courts throughout her reign, from October 1968 when she opened The Queen’s Building to September 2011, when she opened the Rolls Building.

The King then made his way upstairs, where he was introduced to several diversity and community relations judges and magistrates on the Costume Gallery balcony that overlooks the Main Hall.

He asked them where they were based, how many people they had in their teams and how many cases they heard.

Her Honour Judge Usha Karu, Resident Judge of Inner London Crown Court, said: “He asked if we had enough judges and I said, ‘No, we need more.”

Monarch particularly interested in efforts to prevent reoffending

District Judge Zoe Passfield, who sits in South Tyneside, said the King had been particularly interested in efforts to prevent reoffending.

“He was asking about when defendants come back to court and the work undertaken to stop them going back to their old associates,” she said.

“He said that was part of the world he was [working with] at the King’s Trust.”

The King was then ushered into Court 4, Lady Carr’s courtroom, where he surprised students from Ashcroft Technology College who had just participated in a mock trial organised by the charity Young Citizens and overseen by deputy senior district judge Tanweer Ikram.

“I’m so sorry to interrupt,” he said as he leant on a bench at the front of the court.

“Where have you got to? Have you been here all day?”

Judge Ikram told pupils how they could join legal profession

Judge Ikram told him they had been talking about people’s backgrounds, how to get into the law and how to conduct a trial.

“So have you all learnt a lot?” the King asked.

Lady Carr asked the students which team had been prosecuting and how it had gone, prompting one confident teenager to tell her: “We won.”

The King asked the students if it was the first time they had been to the High Court and joked with the jury that he hoped there had not been “too many disagreements”.

King Charles III visits the Royal Courts of Justice in London

As a teacher tried to encourage the students to be a little more forthcoming, Charles joked: “This is the trouble, you have to be endlessly pleased to hear the sound of your own voice.”

The King then joined a reception in the Painted Room and met voluntary magistrates who give up their time to support the justice system before being told about efforts to recruit more of them, particularly among young people often unaware the role exists.

‘We are trying to get more mums and dads to become magistrates’

Aime Canham, who is based in North Yorkshire, said: “We are trying to get more mums and dads to be magistrates. I’ve got two little girls, so trying to juggle it.”

Lady Carr then gave a brief presentation, during which she said many magistrates were volunteers who gave their time to deliver justice.

“Many have expertise in specific areas outside the law, such as mental health, employment, tax - particularly those who sit [on] tribunals.

“Your Majesty once commented that the strength of society arose from unity through diversity. Society at its best weaves many threads together.”

The King chuckled as Lady Carr mentioned that Queen Victoria had opened the Royal Courts of Justice some 140 years ago.

“She, too, was brought to this room and it is said that as she stood on the jousting grounds used by the Knights Templar, she looked on the serried ranks of lawyers and their clients jostling with each other to obtain a hearing before a judge. She described what she saw as being akin to a bear garden,” she added.

“The room next door - quieter now than then - is still fondly known by that name. Queen Victoria did not faithfully exit stage left that day. On the contrary, in opening these courts, she marked the historic relationship of the sovereign with the judges.

“Your Majesty, your visit today once more highlights the strength and significance of that relationship of Your Majesty’s role as the fount of Justice and the judiciary’s role in dispensing it without fear or favour.”