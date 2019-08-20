How Do King Wan Corporation Limited’s (SGX:554) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers?

Today we are going to look at King Wan Corporation Limited (SGX:554) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for King Wan:

0.024 = S$1.7m ÷ (S$123m - S$52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, King Wan has an ROCE of 2.4%.

Does King Wan Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see King Wan's ROCE is meaningfully below the Construction industry average of 4.8%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside King Wan's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

King Wan reported an ROCE of 2.4% -- better than 3 years ago, when the company didn't make a profit. That implies the business has been improving. You can see in the image below how King Wan's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SGX:554 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 20th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if King Wan has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect King Wan's ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

King Wan has total liabilities of S$52m and total assets of S$123m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 43% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, King Wan's ROCE is concerning.