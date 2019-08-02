Is Kingboard Holdings (HKG:148) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Kingboard Holdings Limited (HKG:148) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Kingboard Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Kingboard Holdings had debt of HK$27.5b, up from HK$19.1b in one year. On the flip side, it has HK$7.55b in cash leading to net debt of about HK$20.0b.

How Healthy Is Kingboard Holdings's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Kingboard Holdings had liabilities of HK$18.8b due within 12 months and liabilities of HK$21.0b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had HK$7.55b in cash and HK$11.6b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total HK$20.7b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of HK$21.1b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Kingboard Holdings's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

We'd say that Kingboard Holdings's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.2), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 14.2 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Notably Kingboard Holdings's EBIT was pretty flat over the last year. Ideally it can diminish its debt load by kick-starting earnings growth. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Kingboard Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. In the last three years, Kingboard Holdings's free cash flow amounted to 49% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.