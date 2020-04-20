Is Kingboard Holdings Limited (HKG:148) A Great Dividend Stock?

Today we'll take a closer look at Kingboard Holdings Limited (HKG:148) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

A high yield and a long history of paying dividends is an appealing combination for Kingboard Holdings. We'd guess that plenty of investors have purchased it for the income. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Kingboard Holdings for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Kingboard Holdings!

SEHK:148 Historical Dividend Yield April 20th 2020 More

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. As a result, we should always investigate whether a company can afford its dividend, measured as a percentage of a company's net income after tax. Looking at the data, we can see that 31% of Kingboard Holdings's profits were paid out as dividends in the last 12 months. This is a medium payout level that leaves enough capital in the business to fund opportunities that might arise, while also rewarding shareholders. Plus, there is room to increase the payout ratio over time.

We update our data on Kingboard Holdings every 24 hours, so you can always get our latest analysis of its financial health, here.

Dividend Volatility

Before buying a stock for its income, we want to see if the dividends have been stable in the past, and if the company has a track record of maintaining its dividend. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of Kingboard Holdings's dividend payments. This dividend has been unstable, which we define as having been cut one or more times over this time. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was HK$0.58 in 2010, compared to HK$1.38 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.0% a year over that time. Kingboard Holdings's dividend payments have fluctuated, so it hasn't grown 9.0% every year, but the CAGR is a useful rule of thumb for approximating the historical growth.

It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Kingboard Holdings might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

Dividend Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Earnings have grown at around 2.9% a year for the past five years, which is better than seeing them shrink! Kingboard Holdings is paying out less than half of its earnings, which we like. However, earnings per share are unfortunately not growing much. Might this suggest that the company should pay a higher dividend instead?

Conclusion

Dividend investors should always want to know if a) a company's dividends are affordable, b) if there is a track record of consistent payments, and c) if the dividend is capable of growing. We're glad to see Kingboard Holdings has a low payout ratio, as this suggests earnings are being reinvested in the business. Second, earnings growth has been ordinary, and its history of dividend payments is chequered - having cut its dividend at least once in the past. Kingboard Holdings might not be a bad business, but it doesn't show all of the characteristics we look for in a dividend stock.