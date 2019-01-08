Is Kingboard Holdings Limited (HKG:148) Potentially Underrated?

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Kingboard Holdings Limited (HKG:148), it is a financially-sound company with a a strong track record of performance, trading at a discount. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, read the full report on Kingboard Holdings here.

Solid track record established dividend payer

In the previous year, 148 has ramped up its bottom line by 33%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did 148 outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Electronic industry expansion, which generated a 14% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. 148 is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Debt funding requires timely payments on interest to lenders. 148’s earnings sufficiently covered its interest in the prior year, which indicates there’s low risk associated with the company not being able to meet these key expenses.

SEHK:148 Income Statement Export January 8th 19 More

148’s share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if 148’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the electronic industry, 148 is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This bolsters the proposition that 148’s price is currently discounted.

SEHK:148 Intrinsic Value Export January 8th 19 More

For Kingboard Holdings, there are three essential factors you should further examine:

