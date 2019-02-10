Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (HKG:1888): The Best Of Both Worlds

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (HKG:1888), there’s is a financially-robust company with a an impressive history of performance, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Kingboard Laminates Holdings here.

Flawless balance sheet established dividend payer

1888 has a strong track record of performance. In the previous year, 1888 delivered an impressive double-digit return of 20% Not surprisingly, 1888 outperformed its industry which returned 11%, giving us more conviction of the company’s capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. 1888’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This implies that 1888 manages its cash and cost levels well, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. 1888 appears to have made good use of debt, producing operating cash levels of 0.4x total debt in the prior year. This is a strong indication that debt is reasonably met with cash generated.

1888’s shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. Investors have the opportunity to buy into the stock to reap capital gains, if 1888’s projected earnings trajectory does follow analyst consensus growth, which determines my intrinsic value of the company. Compared to the rest of the electronic industry, 1888 is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This further reaffirms that 1888 is potentially undervalued.

Next Steps:

For Kingboard Laminates Holdings, there are three pertinent aspects you should further research:

