What Is Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited's (HKG:1888) Share Price Doing?

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (HKG:1888), which is in the electronic business, and is based in Hong Kong, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SEHK over the last few months. As a well-established company, which tends to be well-covered by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Kingboard Laminates Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Kingboard Laminates Holdings

What is Kingboard Laminates Holdings worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.41x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.45x, which means if you buy Kingboard Laminates Holdings today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe Kingboard Laminates Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Kingboard Laminates Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Kingboard Laminates Holdings generate?

SEHK:1888 Past and Future Earnings, August 25th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 20% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Kingboard Laminates Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 1888’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 1888? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 1888, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for 1888, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Kingboard Laminates Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about Kingboard Laminates Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Kingboard Laminates Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.