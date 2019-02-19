Should Kingdom Holdings Limited’s (HKG:528) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll evaluate Kingdom Holdings Limited (HKG:528) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Kingdom Holdings:

0.04 = CN¥27m ÷ (CN¥2.0b – CN¥811m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Kingdom Holdings has an ROCE of 4.0%.

Does Kingdom Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In this analysis, Kingdom Holdings’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 9.4% average reported by the Luxury industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Kingdom Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~2.0% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Kingdom Holdings’s current ROCE of 4.0% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 16% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Kingdom Holdings? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Kingdom Holdings’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Kingdom Holdings has total liabilities of CN¥811m and total assets of CN¥2.0b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 42% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Kingdom Holdings’s ROCE is concerning.