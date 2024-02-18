Kingdom Life Academy, Micro Family Farms in Tyler start student garden

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Kingdom Life Academy in Tyler and Micro Family Farms teamed up Saturday morning to build an organic vegetable garden, a project will keep students busy year-round.

“As you can see right now, we’re building basically state-of-the-art micro-plot” said Mike Loggins, founder of Micro Family Farms.

Micro Family Farms said they enjoy partnering with East Texas schools to build gardens from the ground up.

“Our students are growing our own food that they cook in the kitchen and our students actually do the prep,” said Joel Enge, Kingdom Life Academy founder and director.

They’re teaching young minds to engage in healthy eating habits. “We grow everything under the sun about 70 different kinds of vegetables for 12 months out of the year,” said Loggins.

Students purchased the tools and equipment to build the garden and Micro Family Farms was able to get the garden started.

“With Micro Farms they use an ancient method that’s very very organized, very structured, and very scientific,” said Enge

The new techniques learned in this garden can translate to gardening anywhere. “Basic skillset and to be able to go anywhere in the world and how to compost, how to prep the soil how to check the pH, how to check germinate seedlings, all of the eccentricities,” said Loggins.

Now, this nursery calls for year-round maintenance and as vegetables grow, students will be growing too! “They’re doing the math, they’re developing communications skills with our students because they be able to communicate as a team as they’re developing strategies and laying out the plans for the garden,” said Enge.

Enge said they want the garden to run independently by the students. “We want it to be student-led and guided from start to finish and that’s our goal,” said Enge.

