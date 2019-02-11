How Do Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited’s (NSE:KINGFA) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll evaluate Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited (NSE:KINGFA) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Kingfa Science & Technology (India):

0.091 = ₹350m ÷ (₹5.3b – ₹2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Kingfa Science & Technology (India) has an ROCE of 9.1%.

Does Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Kingfa Science & Technology (India)’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Chemicals industry average of 17%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Kingfa Science & Technology (India) stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Kingfa Science & Technology (India)’s current ROCE of 9.1% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 19% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Kingfa Science & Technology (India)? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Kingfa Science & Technology (India)’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.