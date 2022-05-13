Kingfield woman enters into delayed sentencing agreement for sexually abusing a girl

May 13—FARMINGTON — A Kingfield woman agreed to an 18-month delay in sentencing Wednesday for sexually abusing a girl under age 14 in 2014, according to court documents.

Kelly Cote, 51, pleaded guilty May 6 to unlawful sexual contact, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

A charge of gross sexual assault, which is punishable by up to 30 years if convicted, was dismissed in the agreement. Cote was indicted on the assault charge in April 2021.

The abuse occurred between Sept. 1, 2014, and Nov. 30, 2014, according to a court complaint.

Cote will be on supervised, personal recognizance bail during the 18 months. She is prohibited from using or possessing alcohol and illegal drugs or their derivatives, among other conditions. She is required to submit to searches and testing of her person, vehicle and residences upon articulable suspicion or probable cause, according to a court document.

She also may not have direct or indirect contact with the victim. She also has to comply with all conditions in the delayed sentencing agreement. That includes engaging in evaluation by a counselor certified to conduct sex offender treatment under Department of Corrections guidelines.

Cote also must engage in substance abuse counseling based on evaluation that specifically addresses the issue of using pain medication and mental health counseling that specifically addresses issues raised by the police report and specific issues of child sexual assault. The state is not requiring sex offender treatment per Maine Department of Corrections protocol, according to conditions in the agreement.

If Cote complies with the agreement, she will receive an unconditional discharge on misdemeanor charges of domestic violence assault and unlawful sexual touching. If she does not, it will be an open sentence for unlawful sexual contact.