Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.086

The board of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 3rd of July, with investors receiving £0.086 per share. This means the annual payment is 4.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Kingfisher's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Based on the last dividend, Kingfisher is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 126% of cash flows. This signals that the company is more focused on returning cash flow to shareholders, but it could mean that the dividend is exposed to cuts in the future.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 23.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.0884 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.124. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.4% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings has been rising at 2.0% per annum over the last five years, which admittedly is a bit slow. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 2.0% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Our Thoughts On Kingfisher's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Kingfisher's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Kingfisher that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Kingfisher not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

