Is Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 5.1%. Does Kingfisher tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

How I analyze a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it have the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward?

Does Kingfisher pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 59%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect KGF’s payout to fall to 44% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of around 5.7%. However, EPS should increase to £0.22, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Investors have seen reductions in the dividend per share in the past, although, it has picked up again.

Relative to peers, Kingfisher has a yield of 5.1%, which is high for Specialty Retail stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Considering the dividend attributes we analyzed above, Kingfisher is definitely worth keeping an eye on for someone looking to build a dedicated income portfolio. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. I’ve put together three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

