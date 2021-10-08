Are Kingfisher plc's (LON:KGF) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Kingfisher's (LON:KGF) recent performance, when its stock has declined 13% over the past three months. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Specifically, we decided to study Kingfisher's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kingfisher is:

12% = UK£831m ÷ UK£6.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Kingfisher's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, Kingfisher seems to have a respectable ROE. Yet, the fact that the company's ROE is lower than the industry average of 21% does temper our expectations. Moreover, Kingfisher's net income shrunk at a rate of 5.6%over the past five years. Not to forget, the company does have a high ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. Hence there might be some other aspects that are causing earnings to shrink. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared Kingfisher's performance with the industry and found thatKingfisher's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 1.1% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is KGF worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KGF is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Kingfisher Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Kingfisher has a high three-year median payout ratio of 76% (that is, it is retaining 24% of its profits). This suggests that the company is paying most of its profits as dividends to its shareholders. This goes some way in explaining why its earnings have been shrinking. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Kingfisher by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Moreover, Kingfisher has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 39% over the next three years. However, Kingfisher's future ROE is expected to decline to 8.3% despite the expected decline in its payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be steering the foreseen decline in the company's ROE.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Kingfisher's performance. On the one hand, the company does have a decent rate of return, however, its earnings growth number is quite disappointing and as discussed earlier, the low retained earnings is hampering the growth. In addition, latest analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

