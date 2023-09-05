Kingmaker Joe Rogan could help Trump beat the mainstream media

If you’ve been paying attention to the early skirmishes of the Republican primaries, you may have noticed something: the 2023 incarnation of “The Donald” has a very different relationship with the media than he did pre-2016.

When Trump seriously entered the political scene seven years ago, his backers quickly learned how advantageous cable news’ obsession with his unusual campaigning approach would be. His iconoclastic style and sweeping policy pronouncements left millions of Americans glued to their TV sets, hardly daring to believe what he might say next. It didn’t matter to Trump that his coverage was almost universally negative, as long as it meant he was capturing the attention of voters.

The relationship was symbiotic: he delivered bumper ratings to outwardly hostile media executives, creating a clear incentive to keep inviting him back for more explosive sparring. Trump’s political trajectory has heavily relied on traditional news media not being able to get enough of him. Until now.

Drowning in indictments and staring down lengthy jail sentences, Donald Trump has become too toxic to handle. Controversy over his actions on January 6 and ongoing election denials have left outlets far more cautious about what airtime they afford the 45th. They have good reason to worry. CNN’s chaotic town hall interview was widely panned as an unmitigated disaster, and blamed for deflated ratings in the weeks following – hardly the outcome the struggling network wished for.

CNN isn’t the only cable channel distancing itself from Trump. Fox News’ relationship to the former President has always been somewhat complicated, swinging from unabashed sycophancy to cool disregard following the fallout over election fraud claims. The estimated $800m settlement paid by the network to Dominion Voting Systems, coupled with the messy exit of Trump uber-ally Tucker Carlson, suggests a major distancing away from the scandal-enmeshed former President in the run-up to 2024.

For most candidates, a public fall-out with a popular network would be terminal for campaign momentum. But the rules don’t apply to Trump and, if current polling is any indication, it seems his Fox defenestration has had little effect. The Fox viewers of 2016 are all-in on Trump in 2023, regardless of what the network says about him.

With his core demographic locked in, the Trump campaign must now hunt for voters capable of carrying him over the line to the White House. Who are those voters? For the most part, it appears Trump’s strategists have decided that young, otherwise politically unengaged men are the key to victory in November 2024.

The Trump campaign’s focus on this demographic will prove wise. Rather than being the political nihilists they are sometimes assumed to be, Generation Z males are more than willing to mobilise (under the right circumstances). As digital natives they often display sceptism towards mainstream narratives – and for a man as beleaguered as Trump, this attitude is highly advantageous.

There’s another factor that unites Trump’s target constituency. These young men are rarely found watching cable news. Rather than sitting in front of a TV set, they are far more likely to be listening or watching their favourite podcasts. And in many ways, Trump is the perfect podcast guest.

He is “fire on the mic” in a way that a highly choreographed politician such as Joe Biden cannot be. He has stories to tell, is genuinely funny, and easily builds a rapport with interviewers (at least those who sing to his tune). As such, it’s no surprise that Trump has appeared on a number of highly-viewed podcasts in the past few months, whilst his likely Presidential rival is nowhere to be seen.

In July, Trump appeared on UFC Unfiltered, which racked up one million views in a matter of weeks. In April, he spoke to the Full Send podcast – hosted by 29-year-old prankster Kyle Forgeard. It has nearly nine million views on YouTube. Whilst his fellow Republican candidates took to the stage of the Fox News-hosted debate, Trump was speaking to Tucker Carlson on X (formerly Twitter). The interview has more than 260 million impressions, according to the site.

There’s increased speculation that Trump might appear on the daddy of podcasts – “The Joe Rogan Experience”. Named after the comedian and former UFC commentator who hosts it, Rogan’s show has amassed a whopping three billion view total on YouTube. Rogan is no stranger to hosting political guests, with former Presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard and Bernie Sanders appearing on the podcast. Rogan’s longform format and substantial sway over young male voters make for an attractive package. An official endorsement could mean all the difference.

It’s often said that Trump “broke” American politics forever. There’s some truth to that: in a pre-2016 world, cable news still believed itself capable of keeping political candidates in line. It’s hard to say the same is true today. Trump’s pivot towards podcasting isn’t just a reflection of his own changing relationship with the media, but also of a cunning recognition of where the potential voters that could propel him to the White House lay.

By targeting young podcast-listening men, Donald Trump isn’t just preaching to the choir – he’s expanding it. Whether this strategy will be enough to carry him towards another crack as Commander-in-Chief remains to be seen. But one thing is certain. Donald Trump has once again proven that he is a master at adapting to the media environment of the moment, and rewriting the rules of political engagement for the digital age.

