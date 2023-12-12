Kings’ De’Aaron Fox leads record-setting 3-point barrage in blowout win over Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets came into Sacramento as the top 3-point shooting team in the NBA, but they couldn’t match the Kings’ firepower on a night like this.

De’Aaron Fox scored 29 points and the Kings set a franchise record with 25 3-point goals Monday in a 131-118 victory over the Nets before a sellout crowd of 17,794 at Golden 1 Center.

“We’re a team that can shoot the basketball and it was evident tonight,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “With the way we play together and how connected we are in trying to find the best look, it makes the game fun for everybody because everybody gets a chance to touch it when they’re open.”

Kings forward Keegan Murray scored 24 points for the Kings (13-8), who made 25 of 45 from 3-point range, shooting a sizzling 55.6% from beyond the arc. The Kings eclipsed the previous franchise record of 23 3-point goals, set against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 9, 2023. Murray said the 3-point barrage was part of the team’s gameplan.

“I feel like we shared the ball really well and that led to a lot of open looks,” Murray said. “We knew they were a team that gives up a lot of 3s and we took advantage of that.”

Malik Monk came off the bench to score 21 points for Sacramento. Trey Lyles added 17. Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.

Mikal Bridges scored 22 points to lead the Nets (12-10), who had won three in a row and six of their last seven. Cam Thomas and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 18 points apiece.

Eight players made 3-pointers for Sacramento. Fox went 5 of 10 from long distance. Lyles went 5 of 6. Murray went 4 of 4 and Monk went 4 of 7.

The Kings tallied 38 assists on 48 made field goals. Monk compared the Kings’ show of force to the 2022-23 season, when they set a record with the highest offensive rating in NBA history.

“That’s exactly what it felt like — the best offense in the NBA,” Monk said.

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) reacts after play agains the Brooklyn Nets during an NBA game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Sacramento.

Brown knew the Nets would present a formidable challenge with their length, athleticism and shooting. Entering the game, they were No. 1 in the NBA in 3-point shooting (.387) and No. 7 in offensive rating (117.4).

The Kings answered their coach’s call in the early stages of Monday’s game, looking active and engaged on the defensive end. The Nets went 3 of 13 from the field and 1 of 5 from 3-point range in the opening minutes, allowing the Kings to build an 11-point lead.

Sacramento went up by 14 following back-to-back 3-pointers from Lyles early in the second quarter. Sacramento led 54-48 at the half. Brooklyn got within four on a 3-pointer by Thomas midway through the third quarter, but the Kings responded with an 18-7 run to push the lead back up to 15 points.

The Kings went up by 17 early in the fourth quarter. The Nets made one last charge to get within six on a couple of occasions midway through the fourth. Each time, the Kings answered with a 3-pointer at the other end as part of a 22-7 run that put them up by as many as 21 in the final minutes.

Brooklyn Nets forward Harry Giles III (14) warms up before an NBA game at Golden 1 Center on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 in Sacramento.

Harry’s homecoming

Former Kings fan favorite Harry Giles III returned to an outpouring of love and support from a fanbase that will never forget the love he showed for Sacramento.

Giles spent three years in Sacramento after the Kings selected him with the 20th overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. He plays for the Nets now, but his feelings for Sacramento haven’t changed.

“They’re so genuine,” Giles said. “I don’t know what it is. It just feels like home. It feels like we’ve known each other forever. Some people are just meant for you. Sacramento fans are meant for me and I’m meant for them. That’s a mutual thing we have in common. I feel like I’m from here almost.”

Giles had three points in four minutes for Brooklyn. He received a huge ovation when he converted a three-point play late in the fourth quarter.

Latest on Alex Len

Alex Len is making progress in his recovery from an ankle injury, but it could be two weeks or more before the 7-foot center is ready to return.

Len has been out since suffering a high right ankle sprain in a 132-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 13. The team issued a statement Nov. 17 saying Len was expected to be out six to eight weeks, putting the timeline for his return somewhere between late December and early January. Len told The Sacramento Bee he has resumed on-court activities, but he isn’t running or jumping yet.

Up next

The Kings will play on the second night of a home-road back-to-back when they face the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at Crypto.com arena.

The Kings are 0-2 on the second night of a back-to-back this season. Their last one was Nov. 29, when they suffered a 131-117 loss to the Clippers in Sacramento just 24 hours after rallying from a 24-point deficit to beat the Golden State Warriors 124-123.

The Clippers will also be on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Portland Trail Blazers 132-127 on Monday night in Los Angeles.