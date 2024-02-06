King's cancer 'caught early' says Rishi Sunak as PM stresses nation's thoughts are with him

Rishi Sunak has told of his “shock and sadness” at hearing of the King’s cancer diagnosis and that “thankfully, this has been caught early”.

The Prime Minister stressed that the nation’s “thoughts are with him and his family”.

Britain’s system of Government would “crack on” as the country hopes that the Monarch makes a swift recovery.

Asked about his reaction to the news of the King’s cancer, Mr Sunak told BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday: “Like everyone else, shocked and sad.

“Just all our thoughts are with him and his family.

“Thankfully, this has been caught early.”

He said everyone will be hoping the King “gets the treatment that he needs and makes a full recovery”.

“That’s what we’re all hoping and praying for, and I’m of course in regular contact with him and will continue to communicate with him as normal.”

The Prime Minister is expected to continue his weekly audiences with the King.

“I’m in regular contact wiht the King and that of course will continue as normal,” Mr Sunak explained.

“We will crack on with everything.

Harry is reportedly on his way from his California home to the UK to visit his father (AP)

“He will be in our thoughts and prayers, many families around the country who are listening to this will have been touched by the same thing and they know what it means for everyone.

“So we will just be willing him on and hopefully we get through this as quickly as possible.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed the King, who only acceded to the throne 17 months ago, does not have prostate cancer.

Further details of his condition have not been disclosed, and the Palace, which announced the news in a statement at 6pm on Monday, asked for privacy and only confirmed it is a "form of cancer".

Charles was diagnosed after a "separate issue of concern was noted" and investigated while he was being treated for his benign prostate condition.

The Prince of Wales is due to take on some of the King's public duties.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly on his way to the UK to visit King Charles after it was announced that the monarch is undergoing treatment for cancer.

The trip is said to be a solo one, with the Duchess of Sussex staying in the US with the couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, according to the MailOnline.

The Prince of Wales's return to official duties this week, in the aftermath of the Princess of Wales's abdominal surgery, was announced just hours before news of the King's diagnosis, suggesting William is stepping up while his father is unwell.

William is likely to be undertaking some duties on his father's behalf, it is understood, but Counsellors of State, who are appointed when a monarch cannot fulfil their duties as head of state, are not expected to be needed.

The King will still be dealing with his red boxes of state business and official papers, and holding Privy Council meetings, which can be held via video, and weekly audiences with the Prime Minister, which can take place over the phone.

Charles personally called both Harry and William, as well as his siblings the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Duke of Edinburgh, to give them the news before it was publicly announced.

The Palace has called for the King's privacy to be respected, especially during his treatment, but said he wanted to make his diagnosis public because of his long-running support for cancer charities.

This is the latest major royal health scare to hit the monarchy at the start of 2024, coming after the King's hospital stay, Kate's major surgery, keeping her away from official duties until after Easter, and Sarah, Duchess of York's skin cancer diagnosis.