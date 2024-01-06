Kings Canyon National Park in California brings you to feet of giants

A person walks near giant sequoia trees in Grant Grove on February 19, 2023 in Kings Canyon National Park.

Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks are often spoken of in the same breath. They even share the same website.

“They are two national parks, but they are managed as one, by one staff,” said Sintia Kawasaki-Yee, Chief of Communications and Management Support for both parks in California.

Sequoia actually gets more visitors – more than 1.15 million in 2022 compared to just under 641,000 at Kings Canyon, according to National Park Service records. But each park deserves exploring on its own.

Kings Canyon alone spans 722 square miles of massive trees and staggering mountains.

“Driving down through Kings Canyon itself is just a magical experience, views that you wouldn't get elsewhere,” said Kawasaki-Yee.

Here’s what travelers should know about Kings Canyon, the latest national park in USA TODAY’s yearlong series.

What is special about Kings Canyon National Park?

Like its neighbor, Kings Canyon is home to some of the tallest and oldest trees in the world, giant sequoias.

The world’s second largest tree, the General Grant Tree, stretches 268 feet up in the park’s Grant Grove.

“It's also the only living shrine to the men and women who have died in service to their country. And it's also the nation's Christmas tree,” said Kawasaki-Yee.

A person takes a photo of giant sequoia trees in Grant Grove on February 19, 2023 in Kings Canyon National Park.

How far apart are Sequoia and Kings Canyon?

Kings Canyon and Sequoia National Parks are right next door to each other and Sequoia National Forest.

“We're very intertwined,” said Kawasaki-Yee. “So you get kind of a double experience in that.”

Can you drive through Kings Canyon National Park?

Yes. Visitors can drive through Kings Canyon all the way to Sequoia on Generals Highway.

“If you're coming out from L.A., you would go into Sequoia National Park, drive through both parks and come out towards Fresno,” the closest major city to Kings Canyon, said Kawasaki-Yee. She said the whole drive typically takes between an hour and a half to two hours, not including Cedar Grove, which is more remote.

One flat vehicle entrance fee of $35 covers access to both national parks for seven days. No reservations are required for entry to either.

What is the best time of year to visit Kings Canyon?

Kawasaki-Yee recommends visiting in the spring or fall, but she personally prefers springtime for waterfall viewing.

“You get the really strong waterfalls with the snowmelt,” she said.

Visitors will want to check if Cedar Grove is open for the season during their visit, as the road to that closes for the winter.

In addition to being a popular access point for wilderness exploration, Kawasaki-Yee said Cedar Grove’s views are unmatched.

“When you look up on both sides, you just see granite canyon,” she said.

Giant Sequoia trees with basal burns from wildfires stretch to the sky in Redwood Mountain Grove in Kings Canyon National Park.

Who are the Indigenous people of the area?

“Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks are the homelands of the Mono (Monache), Yokuts, Tübatulabal, Paiute, and Western Shoshone,” according to the parks’ website, which lists the following affiliated federally recognized tribes.

According to Kings Canyon National Park, "President Eisenhower declared the General Grant Tree to be a National Shrine in 1956, 'in memory of the men and women of the Armed Forces who have served and fought and died to keep this Nation free.'"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sequoia National Park visits eclipse Kings Canyon's, but shouldn't