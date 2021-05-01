Kings County Bookings

The Hanford Sentinel, Calif.
·1 min read

Apr. 30—The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff's office media report. Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Talib Darius Wilson, 23. Suspicion of Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Attempt Rape — Force/Fear/Duress/Etc, Revocation of Parole related charges

Gregory Jerome De Los Santos, 36. Suspicion of Arson Causing GBI, Poss of Controlled Substance related charges

Matthew Dylon Garcia, 29. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Poss of Controlled Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools, Trespass Refuse to Leave Property, Att Burglary 1st Degree, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, Poss Leaded Cane/Billy/Blackjack/Sap, Under Influence Cont Substance related charges

Santiago Cantu, 42. Suspicion of Battery, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Interfering with Police Ofcr related charges

Patrick Ryan Dempsey-Green, 30. Suspicion of Cruelty to Child w/Poss Injury or Death, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance related charges

Christine Annabelen Fenner, 33. Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Under Influence Cont Substance related charges

Mathew Tagamolila Ratliff, 27. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse,

False Imprisonment related charges

Ryan Michael Barrios, 27. Suspicion of Manufacture/etc Cont Substance, Enh Mfg Meth or PCP w/child, Poss for Sale Designated Cntrl Sub, Unlawfully posses controlled substance, Marijuana, Poss for Sales, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition related charges

Geovanni Raoul Pimentel, 34. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De related charges

Richard Dominquez Sanchez, 51. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges

Recommended Stories

  • Wu-Tang Clan imposter sentenced to 8 years after scamming hotels, limos

    Walker Washington, 53, was also ordered to pay almost $300,000 in restitution in the scheme.

  • Former New Caney ISD superintendent sentenced to 2 years in prison

    "After analyzing this case, Mr. Franklin knew he was going to get convicted... he accepted the responsibility for what he had done and plead guilty," his attorney said.

  • Mama bear and her cubs take a dip in a California vacation rental’s pool, video shows

    The cubs patiently waited for their mother to be done with her bath.

  • 14-year-old driver crashes truck into 9-year-old riding dirt bike, Louisiana cops say

    The boy on the dirt bike “suffered extensive injuries,” officials said.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to join under-fire Matt Gaetz at America First rally at retirement community in Florida

    Two controversial Republicans aim to attack Biden’s polices

  • Speeding car goes off the road in Florida Keys and kills 13-year-old girl, police say

    A 13-year-old girl died Thursday after the vehicle she was riding in crashed while traveling at a “high rate of speed” off U.S. 1 in the Lower Keys, police said.

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • India cases set new global record; millions vote in 1 state

    India set another global record in new virus cases Thursday, as millions of people in one state cast votes despite rising infections and the country geared up to open its vaccination rollout to all adults amid snags. With 379,257 new infections, India now has reported more than 18.3 million cases, second only to the United States. The Health Ministry also reported 3,645 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 204,832.

  • SpaceX told to suspend work on NASA's moon-lander project until a challenge by Jeff Bezos' rival space company is resolved

    Blue Origin and Dynetics filed a complaint with the Government Accountability Office protesting NASA's "unfair" decision to award the moon-lander contract to SpaceX.

  • Carolina Panthers traded back four times in 2nd night of NFL draft

    The Carolina Panthers have traded back in the NFL draft.

  • Mars Ingenuity helicopter mission extended by Nasa

    Nasa is so pleased with the success of the Ingenuity helicopter it is extending its mission.

  • Biden touts Stacey Abrams as a future presidential candidate in a speech in Georgia

    US president thanks voting rights activist Stacey Abrams for her help in flipping Georgia blue and says she could be president ‘if she wants’

  • Biden is banning most travel from India to the US, but once said such restrictions would not stop COVID-19

    "A wall will not stop the coronavirus. Banning all travel from ... any other part of the world - will not stop it," Biden said last March.

  • It’s Vlad: Former senator says ‘no question’ UFOs buzzing US warships are from Russia

    The former senator condemns the Pentagon for admitting it could not identify the strange objects

  • Matt Gaetz associate reportedly 'guilted' underage girl after they paid her for sex

    You'd think the ethics of paying an underage girl for sex are cut-and-dry, but as Joel Greenberg tells it, he and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) are actually victims in the alleged situation. The Daily Beast dropped a bombshell report in the case against Gaetz on Thursday, revealing a letter reportedly written to Trump ally Roger Stone in which Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, apparently confesses that he and Gaetz had sex with an underage girl. But according to Greenberg, the situation is largely the fault of the then 17-year-old — not of the two adult men allegedly paying her for sex. Greenberg reportedly wrote in the letter that they both thought the girl was 19, and upon finding out she was underage, Greenberg "confronted" the girl to stress "how serious of a situation this was, how many people she put in danger." The girl then "apologized and recognized that by lying about her age, she endangered many people." As The Guardian's Moira Donegan pointed out, Greenberg reportedly "coerced a teenager into sleeping with them" and then "guilted" her over the situation. Greenberg also emphasized that he and Gaetz "immediately" ended contact with the girl after finding out her real age — but that apparently didn't stop him from reportedly hitting her up again once she turned 18. More stories from theweek.comRepublicans reveal their red line5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaThere's no such thing as intellectual property

  • Shell raises its dividend as profits surge

    Royal Dutch Shell's profits leapt to over $3.2 billion in the first three months of the year, beating forecasts.The Anglo-Dutch company raised its dividend by 4% as planned.That's the second increase since it slashed its payout by two-thirds at the start of last year due to the global health crisis.It said on Thursday (April 29) that the quarter had been boosted by asset sales, as well as higher oil and liquefied natural gas prices.Sales of oil and gas assets in countries including Nigeria, Canada and Egypt added $1.4 billion to first-quarter profits.But Shell warned that the outlook remained uncertain.Fuel sales fell 13% in the first quarter due to further lockdowns and the impact of a Texas storm in February.Shell's London-listed shares were up around a percent in early deals.It reduced its debt to just over $71 billion.But Shell wants to get its net debt below $65 billion before starting to repurchase shares, part of its strategy to shift to low-carbon energy in the coming decades.

  • Moderate Democratic U.S. Representative Bustos to retire next year

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos, a moderate Midwesterner who led the House of Representatives Democrats' campaign arm in a disappointing 2020 election, will not run for re-election next year, she said on Friday. The Cook Political Report called Bustos' retirement a "blow" to House Democrats' 2022 election prospects and noted that she is "one of just seven House Democrats representing a seat Donald Trump carried last fall." Bustos joins two other Democrats and three Republicans so far in announcing they would leave Congress after next year.

  • Comedian pulled off Greyhound bus by border patrol gets $35k payout

    Mohanad Elshieky was detained and accused by officers of having ‘fake’ asylum paperwork

  • Game of Thrones actress sues Marilyn Manson alleging abuse

    Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco accuses the singer of rape and sexual battery.

  • 90 people found in suspected Houston smuggling case

    Houston police responding to reports of a kidnapping Friday discovered more than 90 people crammed into a suburban home in what is suspected to be a human smuggling operation.The assistant chief of the Houston Police Department said the 90 victims, all but about five of them men, were found "in their basic clothing.... all huddled together."They were then removed from the house and given food and water.Several of the people showed symptoms of COVID-19, including fever and lack of taste or smell.The victims told police they had not eaten recently.They were issued personal protective gear and put onto white busses.It was not immediately clear where they were being taken.Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were seen at the house along with local police and firefighters.The assistant police chief said no arrests had been made in the case as of Friday afternoon and declined to offer further details, citing the ongoing investigation.