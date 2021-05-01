Kings County Bookings

Apr. 30—The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff's office media report. Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Talib Darius Wilson, 23. Suspicion of Battery, Serious Bodily Injury, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Attempt Rape — Force/Fear/Duress/Etc, Revocation of Parole related charges

Gregory Jerome De Los Santos, 36. Suspicion of Arson Causing GBI, Poss of Controlled Substance related charges

Matthew Dylon Garcia, 29. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Poss of Controlled Substance, Interfering with Police Ofcr, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Possess/Etc Burglary Tools, Trespass Refuse to Leave Property, Att Burglary 1st Degree, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, Poss Leaded Cane/Billy/Blackjack/Sap, Under Influence Cont Substance related charges

Santiago Cantu, 42. Suspicion of Battery, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, Interfering with Police Ofcr related charges

Patrick Ryan Dempsey-Green, 30. Suspicion of Cruelty to Child w/Poss Injury or Death, Viol of Dom Viol Court Orders, Poss of Paraphernalia for Unlawful Use, Poss of Controlled Substance related charges

Christine Annabelen Fenner, 33. Suspicion of Child Endanger; Poss GBI/Death, Under Influence Cont Substance related charges

Mathew Tagamolila Ratliff, 27. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse,

False Imprisonment related charges

Ryan Michael Barrios, 27. Suspicion of Manufacture/etc Cont Substance, Enh Mfg Meth or PCP w/child, Poss for Sale Designated Cntrl Sub, Unlawfully posses controlled substance, Marijuana, Poss for Sales, Ex-Felon/Addict with Firearm, Prohibited Person Own/Poss Ammunition related charges

Geovanni Raoul Pimentel, 34. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse, Child Endanger; No Poss GBI/De related charges

Richard Dominquez Sanchez, 51. Suspicion of Spousal Abuse related charges