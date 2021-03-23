Kings County Bookings
Mar. 22—The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff's office media report. Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
Mario Alvarado Ramos, 39. Suspicion of spousal abuse, vandalism, under the influence of a controlled substance related charges
Emanuel Frazier, 52. Suspicion of battery: spouse/ex spouse/date/Etc., assault with deadly weapon related charges
John Wayne Harrington, 37. Suspicion of spousal abuse, robbery related charges
Joseph Martin Cole, 38. Suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohab, DUI alcohol, possession of narcotics controlled substance, bench warrant related charges
Alvia Ann Hernandez, 27. Suspicion of child endangerment; possible great bodily injury/death, possession of controlled substance w/priors related charges
Nathanial Jose Darnell, 24. Suspicion of battery related charges
Bryan Omar Garcia, 22. Suspicion of spousal abuse related charges
Vinson James Lewis, 39. Suspicion of threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, stalking related charges
Deshawn Dupri Tatum, 23. Suspicion of spousal abuse related charges
Mike Esquivel, 22. Suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohab, bench warrant related charges
Oscar Vasquez-Ayala, 22. Suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on spouse/cohab, bench warrant related charges
Baudelio Leon Perez, 28. Suspicion of battery; spouse/ex spouse/date/etc related charges
Karina Padilla Partida, 37. Suspicion of spousal abuse related charges
Jimmie Dale Palmer, 29. Suspicion of murder, assault with deadly weapon related charges
Richard Paul/Phillip Aguayo-Lopez, 30. Suspicion of battery; spouse/ex spouse/date/etc related charges
Yonatan Francisco Sisay Coche, 20. Suspicion of lewd and lascivious act upon child related charges