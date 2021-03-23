Kings County Bookings

The Telegraph

She is the philanthropic heavyweight hired to spearhead the Sussexes’ Stateside relaunch after “Megxit”. Having advised Bill and Melinda Gates, Catherine St-Laurent appeared the perfect fit as Harry and Meghan’s new chief of staff and executive director of their non-profit Archewell Foundation when she was hand-picked last April. Yet just 11 months on from her appointment being announced to much fanfare, the Montreal-born big hitter is stepping down from a position many had thought would occupy her for years to come. Not least because, to take up the post, she had resigned from a highly sought-after role advising Mrs Gates’s Pivotal Ventures social progress project. Hence why eyebrows were raised on Monday night at news of the mother-of-two’s surprise decision to “transition to an advisory role”. She will be replaced by the Sussexes’s UK spokesman, James Holt, who has worked for the couple for five years. Although sources close to the Duke and Duchess insisted that Ms St-Laurent would continue to advise them through her social impact firm, insiders have claimed that the bilingual strategist, who has also worked in Brussels and London and featured in PR Week’s 40 under 40 in 2014, “wanted out”. The Telegraph understands that she will no longer be considered a full-time employee nor remain on the payroll. According to one well-placed insider: “I think there was a sense that she was having to fulfil a great many functions for the couple – not all of which were necessarily in her job spec. “Catherine’s very bubbly and has a big personality. She was the bright hope to run their organisation so this is surprising news. They do not have a big team out in LA so it is undoubtedly going to be a blow.”