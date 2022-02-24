Kings County Bookings

Feb. 23—The following is taken from the Kings County Sheriff's office media report. Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.

Karla George, 21. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship related charges

Dominic Joe Lira, 45. Suspicion of: threaten crime w/intent to terrorize, battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/ETC related charges

Eddie Lee Sanders, 38. Suspicion of: robbery: second degree, felon/addict/possess/ETC firearm, battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/ETC, use/under the influence of controlled substance, felon possess/use/buy stun gun related charges

Ricky Anfield, 54. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, attempt to prevent/dissuade victim/witness from reporting, false imprisonment w/violence/ETC related charges

Yesenia Rojas, 22. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, ADW: not firearm related charges

Tremell Andrew Taylor, 29. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, battery: spouse/ex-spouse/date/ETC, violate court order: domestic violence, possess unlawful paraphernalia, felony bench warrant related charges

Shawn Garrett Bartlow, 54. Suspicion of: inflict corporal injury on spouse/cohabitant/dating relationship, fight/challenge public place related charges