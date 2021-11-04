Kings County Sheriff's Deputies arrest suspect in stabbing

Nov. 3—On Tuesday night, Kings County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the 11000 Block of Second Place in the Home Gardens area to investigate a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located a victim who had been stabbed multiple times. The Sheriff's Office Detective Division was called out to assist in the investigation.

The victim told authorities he had been involved in an argument with a female earlier in the evening. Shortly after the argument, the victim was sitting inside his bedroom when he heard a knock on the bedroom door. Upon opening the bedroom door he was reportedly stabbed by the boyfriend of the female he had previously argued with. The boyfriend was identified as Luis Villegas. Villegas allegedly accused the victim of "messing" with his girlfriend and told the victim he was going to kill him, then stabbed the victim again.

The victim was able to retrieve his own knife from the bedroom. When Luis spotted the victim holding a knife, he is reported to have fled the residence. Villegas was located a short time later by Deputies and detained.

The victim sustained several stab wounds to the upper torso and was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Villegas was booked into Kings County Jail on the charges of attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $525,000.

Should anyone have further information regarding this incident please contact Kings County Sheriff Detective Vierra at 559-852-2807.