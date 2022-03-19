Kings County Sheriff's deputies seek burglary suspects

Mar. 18—Kings County Sheriff's deputies are seeking the public's assistance identifying two suspects caught on camera using stolen credit cards to make purchases at Lowe's home-improvement store in Hanford.

The images, provided by Lowe's at the deputies' request, are from Feb. 13, 2022, the date the cards allegedly were stolen.

Deputies were dispatched to the Armona Central Assembly of God church to investigate a burglary after a woman reported her vehicle was broken into while she was attending church. Thieves allegedly broke a window and stole the churchgoer's wallet containing her credit cards.

The woman was reporting the theft to the credit-card company when sheriff's deputies arrived at the church, according to Nate Ferrier, public information officer for the Kings County Sheriff's department.

"Victim was on the phone with credit-card company when she was told the card was being used" at Lowe's in Hanford, Ferrier confirmed.

"Smash and grab," he said. "One of those 'famous' smash and grabs. Can't even go to church anymore without the car being broken into."

Deputies drove to Hanford Lowe's but arrived too late to apprehend the credit-card users. However, sheriff's deputies were able to obtain images from the store's Loss Prevention security-camera system.

"We assume they are the suspects in the car burglary," Ferrier said. "They at least had the stolen credit cards from the victim's wallet, and they made some credit card purchases."

The sheriff's department released several photos, along with a request for public assistance identifying the two people caught on camera, a press release stated.

"We're hoping to get the public's help to identify the suspects," Ferrier said, with a message to everyone. "Don't leave your valuables unattended in your car — your purse, your wallet, your backpack — because those are prime targets for thieves."

The Kings County Sheriff's office is requesting anyone with information about the suspects in the images to call 559-530-1444, or use the department's Social Media tip line: 559-852-4554.