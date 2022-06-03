Kings County Sheriff's Office takes on court's security screening operations

Jun. 2—In collaboration with and jointly managed by the Kings County Sheriff's Office, the Superior Court's security screening operations at the Hanford courthouse will be staffed by Kings County sheriff's deputies beginning July 1, court Executive Officer Nocona Soboleski said this week.

With the high importance placed upon ensuring the safety and security for judicial officers, court personnel and the public, the court and Kings County Sheriff Dave Robinson, diligently worked together to establish the funding necessary to staff screening operations with skilled sheriff's deputies to meet these needs, she said.

"It is the Superior Court's hope that Court visitors are not too inconvenienced or delayed by the enhanced process and those members of the public who are participating in or attending Court proceedings feel safer and secure while conducting business at the Courthouse," said a courthouse spokesperson.

Specific security funding allows the court to continue to purchase and maintain specialty x-ray equipment, metal detectors and hand-held wands, which the sheriff's deputies will make use of in the screenings, according to officials.

The responsibilities of Kings County sheriff's deputies will include weapons screenings, assisting their partnered bailiff personnel with other courthouse security needs, and maintaining the overall security of the Hanford Courthouse.