Kings fan who died at game awarded degree
On Friday, Sacramento State awarded a posthumous degree to Greg Breedlove, the Kings fan who died while attending a game in December 2023.
On Friday, Sacramento State awarded a posthumous degree to Greg Breedlove, the Kings fan who died while attending a game in December 2023.
Republicans across the country are rallying behind Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in his legal and political standoff with the Biden administration over its handling of a surge of migrants at Texas’s border with Mexico. Here are four main things to know from this week regarding the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.
Robert Carpenter made a very big mistake in a game against Liberty.
The list of World Car Awards has been whittled down to 10 finalists, but only one American brand — Ford — appears among the remaining nine carmakers for this year’s top award.
Weathers played sparingly in five years of professional football.
Apple's Vision Pro is officially here, but the company has a slew of challenges ahead.
Shares of Meta soared Friday after the company reported a beat on earnings and guidance and announced new shareholder initiatives.
Sarah J. Maas's new release, "House of Flame and Shadow," drew large crowds thanks to BookTok.
Also on mega markdown: the beloved Bissell Little Green for under $100, a queen-sized memory foam mattress for under $130, real white gold-plated jewelry for just $20, and more.
Whether you come from a long line of 49ers fans or are newly devoted to the Chiefs (hi, Swifties!) there's something cute for every football lover.
Combat dry, rough winter skin with this genius exfoliating shower scarf that shoppers love.
The risk/reward ratio of the department store stock is looking up after its recent drop.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
Bag these deals! Score a stunning satchel for for 75% off, a sleek crossbody for $79, a snazzy belt bag for under $85 and more.
Family sources say cocaine and fentanyl may have been found in the systems of the three men found dead at their friend's home after a Kansas City Chiefs game in early January.
The 2024 Baseball Hall of Fame class will be inducted July 21.
EV range numbers have grown considerably in the last decade-plus, with some models cresting the 500-mile mark.
Controversies and PR headaches weren't enough to dissuade Spotify from re-upping its agreement with podcaster Joe Rogan, whose show over the past couple of years drove divisions among music fans and artists alike and even prompted some big names, like Neil Young, to pull their catalogs from the streaming service. Regardless, the show remained popular enough to earn the top spot as users' most-listened-to podcast every year since coming to Spotify in 2020. Now, Spotify's relationship with the podcaster continues, as the company announced a new, multiyear agreement with Rogan, estimated at $250 million over its term, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The NHL has not sent players to the Winter Olympics since the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.
For the last several quarters we've seen a lull in the expansion of the cloud infrastructure market, with lower growth numbers than we've been accustomed to seeing in the past. The new revenue wave began just last year, driven by the ChatGPT hype cycle, but has already pushed cloud infra revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $74 billion, up $12 billion over last year at this time and $5.6 billion over Q3, the largest quarter-over-quarter increase the cloud market has experienced, per Synergy Research. The cloud infrastructure market for the entire year grew to an eye popping $270 billion, up from $212 billion in 2022.
You shouldn’t need a political science degree to understand how the presidential election is working this year. But Americans would be justified if they are confused by the mess that is the presidential primary calendar in 2024.