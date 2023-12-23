Kings of Leon pay tribute to closing-down High Wycombe pub

Kings of Leon said they "soaked up every second and smell" of their first UK gig, "the latter being an instant regret"

Rock band Kings of Leon said there "will always be a special place in our hearts" for a pub set to close.

The White Horse in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, will call last orders for the final time on 30 December.

In the early 2000s, it was a venue for bands including Coldplay, Snow Patrol and The Damned.

It hosted Kings of Leon's first UK gig in 2003 when, they said, they "soaked up every second and smell, the latter being an instant regret".

The Nashville band, best known for hits Sex on Fire and Use Somebody, played five songs.

Kings of Leon - brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill and their cousin Matthew Followill - told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "The White Horse was our first taste of rock 'n' roll and hardcore fans.

"There will always be a special place in our hearts for the White Horse. Thank you for the memories."

The century-old pub, which is closing after financial struggles, has hosted one last Christmas party, before a final blowout on December 30.

A planning application to bulldoze the venue and build flats on the site was recently refused and the pub decided to close.

Alistair Watt, 78, who has worked there since 2001, said: "Running a pub is desperately hard work these days.

"The industry is on its knees. I don't miss paying the energy bills."

He said the remaining stock would not go to waste.

"The idea is to drink everything in the pub," he said.

