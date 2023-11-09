King's Lynn A47 triple crash deaths campaign raised in Parliament

Summer Mace's stepfather Paul Carter, 41, her mother Lisa, 49, and her sister Jade Mace, were killed in the crash on 15 January

The Solicitor General, Michael Tomlinson, has offered to meet a family calling for life sentences for those who cause death by dangerous driving.

Summer Mace and her father Jason began the campaign after three family members were killed in a collision in January.

Paul Carter, 41, his wife Lisa, 49, and her daughter Jade, 25, died on the A47, near King's Lynn, Norfolk.

Aurelijus Cielevicius admitted three counts of death by dangerous driving and was jailed for 10 and a half years.

Aurelijus Cielevicius was driving at 96mph on a cocktail of drugs, Norfolk Police said

Norfolk Police said forensic collision investigators determined the 39-year-old was travelling at 96mph (154km/h) and was overtaking another vehicle at the time.

Cielevicius, from King's Lynn, was found to have a cocktail of drugs in his system.

The campaign was raised in the House of Commons by Conservative North West Norfolk MP James Wild, who offered his support to Ms Mace, Mrs Carter's daughter.

"It is unacceptable that after a guilty plea was taken into account, this offender was sentenced to only 10 and a half years for killing three people," Mr Wild told the Commons in an adjournment debate."Summer and her family cannot understand why the life sentence they have been dealt has not been imposed on this offender.

"The petition that Summer organised has been signed by over 13,000 people, and the family are working alongside other families and charities such as RoadPeace, with its Fix our Broken Justice System campaign, to try to make a difference."The Solicitor General thanked Mr Wild for raising the issue and explained the current guidelines on sentencing for causing death by dangerous driving.

He said the judge in this case had explained how an extended sentence worked in her sentencing remarks.Mr Tomlinson commended the family once more for their bravery in raising this case and for their determination to ensure that other families do not suffer as they have.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook and Instagram. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830