Kings Mountain adding downtown boutique hotel

The city of Kings Mountain is moving forward with plans to add a boutique hotel and parking deck to its downtown area.

City Manager Jim Palenick said the site, near town hall on West Gold Street, is cleared, a sewer line is being moved and other preliminary work is being done as the city begins preparations to add a Cobblestone Hotel.

He said city council approved the financing for the parking deck, purchase of the land, the grading, clearing and moving of sewer lines.

“What remains is we are trying to find a final owner-operator and as soon as that is complete we’ll be moving forward,” Palenick said. “We have a turnkey franchise concept which is really cool.”

He said it is a concept new to the country and was first introduced in Wisconsin, with the aim of adding small-scale boutique hotels in smaller communities.

“They specialize in smaller towns and downtowns, recognizing there's a real need for them,” Palenick said. Currently, there are no hotels located in downtown Kings Mountain.

Palenick said a feasibility analysis was conducted prior to moving forward with the plans for the Cobblestone Hotel.

He said the cost will be around $13.5 million, and the city is still “working through some details.”

The hotel will be four stories tall with 76 rooms, an indoor pool and fitness center.

Wissota Chophouse, a high end steakhouse, will be located on the first floor with indoor and outdoor dining space. There will be an expanded beer and wine bar, standard queen and king rooms, two-room extended stay suites, free hot breakfast for all guests, a guest laundry room and board room, according to a document from Core Distinction Group, which conducts feasibility studies for hotel projects.

Palenick said it will be a great addition to downtown Kings Mountain and another way to jump start revitalization.

The proposed parking deck, which would add 150 parking spaces, will be located adjacent to city hall with the hotel across the street. The projected construction cost would be approximately $4.2 million and would be financed over 15 years, according to a PowerPoint presentation. There would be parking fees.

Public parking would be free for the first 30 minutes and a cost of $2 every hour after, the presentation said. Hotel and restaurant parking would be $3 per day. According to the presentation, between fees and taxes, the city would bring in around $400,000 a year.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Kings Mountain adding downtown boutique hotel